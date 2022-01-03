Nurix Therapeutics to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX, a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix will present an overview of corporate performance in 2021 and major goals for 2022 at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5:15 pm ET.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast will be available on the Nurix website for 30 days after the event.
About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of breakthrough therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix's extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix's drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix's wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com/.
Contacts:
|Investors:
|Media:
|Jason Kantor, Ph.D.
|Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
|Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
|Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
|jkantor@nurixtx.com
|lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com
