Cara Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The company's novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The company is developing an oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) formulation and plans to initiate Phase 3 programs in the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis and non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. Phase 2 trials of Oral KORSUVA are ongoing in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. For more information, visit www.caratherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Spinetta
6 Degrees
973-768-2170
aspinetta@6degreespr.com
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@SternIR.com
