Looxid Labs Wins a CES 2022 Innovation Award in Health and Wellness

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looxid Labs Inc., a Virtual Reality(VR)-based proactive mental healthcare startup, announced that its product LUCY - VR cognitive health coach combined with biosignal interpretation - has earned a CES 2022 Innovation award in the health and wellness category (https://youtu.be/S4v-nh1Ro3g). In particular, it is meaningful for the company to receive this award four years after winning the CES 2018 best of innovation in VR/AR category.

Looxid Labs has been recognized for its product 'LUCY,' a cognitive assessment and training system that uses AI and VR technologies to detect early signs of cognitive impairment, such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. LUCY has achieved outstanding recognition at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards in healthcare and wellness. It shares the accolade with global healthcare company Abbott's 'Freestyle Libre,' a continuous blood glucose measurement (CGM) system.

LUCY helps users to measure, self-track, and train their cognitive skills such as working memory, attention, and spatial perception by capturing and analyzing their behavioral and neurophysiological responses such as brain waves. Specifically, LUCY allows them access to cognitive acuity with insightful statistical indicators from a neuroscientific perspective as the older individuals play immersive cognitive games through its VR sensory headset.

"With this award, LUCY is recognized as an innovative product that will lead the global health and wellness trend at CES 2022, where the most influential and ingenious consumer technologies are showcased," said Brian Yongwook Chae, the CEO of Looxid Labs. "Crucially, by leveraging CES 2022 as a momentum, Looxid will open the door to launch a metaverse-based mental healthcare solution in the U.S. digital health market, which has been significantly accelerated by COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Looxid Labs recently launched a visiting healthcare service called the "LUCY MOBILE" in South Korea, which allows people in residential areas to experience VR game-based cognitive health services, and provides preventative measures related to cognitive decline.

Some of the key features of LUCY include:

A VR-compatible brain sensor module

A forehead-mounted foam pad with electrodes detects 24-bit EEG data at a fixed rate of 500 samples per second. The sensor precisely detects the user's brainwave using six-channel FPCB electrodes and an ear clip. The electrode surface is gold-plated for durability. The EEG signals collected from the dry electrodes passed IEC 60601-2-26, which is a standard for medical electrical equipment. The soft silicone material surrounding the electrode allows comfortable fit as well as durability.

Cloud-based real-time data interpretation

While seniors participate in a VR game, their behavioral and neurophysiological data is transferred to a cloud server and interpreted in real-time. Looxid's proprietary algorithm in the cloud server automatically processes the combined time series data and analyzes the seniors' cognitive function in real-time. Looxid's cloud server, using an API (application programming interface), generates an analysis report which is then transmitted to the pre-registered web with any mobile or tablet. To learn more about Looxid Labs, please visit: https://looxidlabs.com/

