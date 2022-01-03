BodyGuardz Announces Pure 3, Its Next Generation of Phone Screen Protection

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in device protection, announced the launch of Pure 3 , their next generation screen protector. Pure 3 is the strongest screen protector available from BodyGuardz which includes industry leading sustainability properties. Pure 3 is a highly advanced screen protector that is Green Product Mark certified by TÜV Rheinland , becoming the first and only glass screen protector to attain the distinction. BodyGuardz is leading the way to ensure the protective products for iPhones, and other devices, are also responsibly made and sustainably sourced.



TÜV Rheinland awards this certification due to the unprecedented environmental care BodyGuardz takes with every aspect, from components to production and packaging, of the Pure 3 phone screen protector. It is 5 times stronger than the phone screen alone and is made with a minimum of 30% recycled glass.

While all BodyGuardz packaging uses sustainable materials, Pure 3 also includes post-consumer waste cardboard along with biodegradable components. Pure 3 packaging also goes one step further to make sure all components are curbside recyclable. Pure 3 EyeGuard is also available for those who favor blue light filtering technology. In addition to providing the same amount of protection and Green Product Mark Certification, Pure 3 EyeGuard was awarded Retina Protection Certification from TÜV Rheinland.

"TÜV Rheinland is leading the market in developing new sustainability standards in numerous sectors. We're happy to work with them to ensure the products we develop meet or exceed those standards," said Kirk Feller, president and CEO of BGZ Brands, BodyGuardz's parent company. "Customers are at the forefront of everything we do. The Green Product Mark will give them peace of mind that our products not only protect their phones but that our green initiatives are legitimate and impactful."

TÜV Rheinland's Green Product Mark is a voluntary, multiple-criteria-based environmental labeling certification that indicates the overall environmental sustainability of a product. The production and packaging of the Pure 3 screen protector have met the core criteria of the program, which are: resource efficiency, product climate resilience, and protection of human and environmental health.

Michael Cronin, VP of Products Sales for TUV Rheinland says, "For 150 years, TÜV Rheinland's logo has stood for the interaction between man, technology and the environment, and we remain committed to a sustainable future. That's why we are more than proud to issue our Green Product Mark to BodyGuardz, a company determined to provide consumers with products which can be used safely and that also further environmental protections."

Pure 3 and Pure 3 EyeGuard are now available at BodyGuardz.com for all Apple iPhone 13 models. For more information on BodyGuardz, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit BodyGuardz.com .

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands' mission is "to enhance our customers' lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality." What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

Contact:

Ryan Noel

Phone: +1 801-922-5861

Email: rnoel@bgzbrands.com