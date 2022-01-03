Syracuse University to Offer COVID Testing to Central New York Residents, Testing Will Continue for Campus Community

Syracuse, New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced a short time ago by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Syracuse University, in partnership with New York State, will begin offering COVID testing to Central New York residents, free of charge, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Stadium Testing Center. Hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday through Friday (closed Saturday). Testing will be available to the general public until Friday, Jan. 14. The University will continue providing testing to its campus community, including students, faculty, staff and the families of employees, at Kimmel Dining Hall. Hours for campus community testing are available at https://www.syracuse.edu/staysafe/get-tested/.

"I am proud that Syracuse University is able to support and partner with our state and community by opening our doors and sharing our testing capabilities," says Chancellor Kent Syverud. "I want to acknowledge and extend my gratitude to our public health team and all the individuals who have contributed to building our testing infrastructure. Because of their work, Syracuse University is poised to once again step up and support our broader community."

This announcement was first made earlier today by Governor Hochul as part of a concerted, statewide effort to quickly detect and isolate the presence of the virus and limit transmission. Governor Hochul, a Syracuse University alumna, visited the Stadium Testing Center last year and praised the University's testing infrastructure and capabilities.

Syracuse University's testing is a PCR surveillance test and is available to asymptomatic individuals. It's important to note, this test is not a diagnostic test. Any positive surveillance test result will need to be confirmed with a diagnostic test at an external provider. Individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms should not visit the Stadium; instead, they should contact their health care provider or visit a local urgent care facility. Individuals who plan to test at the Stadium Testing Center, be advised:

No appointments are necessary; simply visit the testing center at a time that is convenient for you during operating hours.

Parking is available at the Raynor Avenue Lot and Irving Garage; handicap accessible parking is available in the Quad Lot. A parking lot map can be accessed by visiting https://parking.syr.edu/visitors-to-campus/campus-maps/.

Enter the Stadium through Gate N.

Do not eat, chew gum, drink, use mouthwash, or use any tobacco products for 30 minutes before testing.

Deposit enough saliva to reach the line marked on the tube.

Only deposit saliva into the tube (no mucus or phlegm)!

Hydrate well earlier in the day to prevent dry mouth.

Masks must be worn at all times, except when actively depositing the test sample. Surgical masks will be available at the Stadium.

Individuals will receive test results via email. Individuals who receive a positive surveillance result should contact their health care provider for guidance and to seek out a diagnostic test to confirm their status. They should also contact the State COVID Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to report their COVID status. More information can be found by visiting https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home.

Individuals who have tested positive in the last 90 days should not participate in this surveillance testing.

To learn more about Syracuse University's testing strategy, visit Syracuse.edu/staysafe.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we're a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what's possible.

Attachment

Keith Kobland Syracuse University 3154439038 kkobland@syr.edu