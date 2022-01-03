Freedom Flight Works Awards Subcontract to Jetoptera to support US Army Phase II SBIR Contract

EDMONDS, Wash., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetoptera has been awarded a new Phase II SBIR sub-contract by Freedom Flight Works, Inc. to collaborate in the development of a special mission variant of their Fluidic Propulsion System (FPS™) for reduced signature autonomous vehicles. This project is a follow-on to Department of Defense, Army Phase I SBIR and Phase I Option sub-contracts awarded previously to advance research, provide equipment, and adapt Jetoptera's patented Fluidic Propulsive System (FPS™) to demanding military applications.
This new 24-month program will flight demonstrate a Powered Parafoil Fluidic Propulsive System (PP-FPS) to enhance and greatly expand the capabilities of the Joint Precision Airdrop Delivery System (JPADS) program. The PP-FPS will be powered by an innovative thermally recuperated turbocompressor. "Similar propulsive systems are part of Jetoptera's technology roadmap and planned for deployment on future platforms for both unmanned and manned applications," said Dr. Andrei Evulet, CEO of Jetoptera. "Thermally recuperated gas turbines can reduce the Specific Fuel Consumption by up to 30% compared to equivalent unrecuperated systems, suggesting unprecedentedly low fuel consumption."
"We believe that the FPS™ technology developed by the team at Jetoptera opens up new and profound possibilities for signature reduction, reliability, safety, and efficiency in aviation propulsion. We are enthusiastic about working with Dr. Evulet and his team to apply and demonstrate those advantages our unique application." commented Austin Blue, CEO of Freedom Flight Works, Inc.
Under the previous stage (Phase I) of this program, advanced acoustic measurement methods demonstrated that Jetoptera's FPS™ emits up to 15 dBA lower Overall Sound Pressure Level (OASPL) output compared to a propeller, based on equivalent power and before application of any additional noise mitigation technologies. Acoustic treatment increased the FPS™ advantage to more than 25 dBA OASPL over the bladed system.
Jetoptera thanks Freedom Flight Works, Inc., who made this program possible. We look forward to collaborating on our unique combination of technologies.
For inquiries about Jetoptera, please refer to info@jetoptera.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.