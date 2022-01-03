Biodegradable Dog Poop Bags - Pogi's Best Compostable Pet Waste Bags Updated

Hong Kong Island, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company's offerings come in three varieties: the regular dog poop bags, which are sold in 135- and 270-piece packs; the grab-and-go bags, which come in a 140- or 300-piece box; and those with easy-tie handles, which can be purchased in 120- or 250-bag sets. Customers can make one-time purchases or ask for regular deliveries through the company's subscription service.
More details can be found at: https://pogis.com/products/pogis-plant-based-compostable-poop-bag
With this latest update, customers can gain access to environmentally responsible dog poop bags that are compostable, both in natural environments and industrial facilities. The rolls and boxes used for the products are also made from entirely recycled cardboard.
The dog, widely referred to as man's best friend, is perhaps the most loved animal across the world, transcending classes, cultures, and many other divisions. The emotional experience of owning a dog has often been lovingly portrayed in film, literature, and across other art forms, testifying to the unique, timeless bond shared between dog and master.
However, in the present age of looming ecological collapse, many dog owners are concerned that the needs of their pets stand at odds with their duties as eco-conscious citizens, due to the environmentally taxing nature of many commercial dog products.
Dog lovers shopping with Pogi's do not have to contend with bad consciences, as the company uses eco-friendly practices and materials throughout its product lines. In addition to the compostable poop bags, the company also offers grooming wipes and training pads.
As previously announced, Pogi's Pet Supplies, a Hong Kong-based eco-friendly pet supply shop, sources quality, sustainable materials for its products and has accordingly earned the respect of customers for staying true to its values.
A satisfied customer said: "Truly compostable, these bags are thinner than plastic, but thick enough to do the job. The perforations are well done and make for easy tearing off a bag from the roll, without tearing the bag. They are easy to open and large enough to easily pick up, knot, and carry the stools of a large-breed dog."
All interested parties can find further details at: https://pogis.com
