Brodsky & Smith Announces the Filing of an Action Against Dawson Geophysical Company (Nasdaq - DWSN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it has filed an action against Dawson Geophysical Company and its Board of Directors ("Dawson Geophysical" or the "Company") (Nasdaq – DWSN) alleging violations of federal law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dawson Geophysical shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash for each share of Dawson Geophysical common stock that they hold.



The action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and is styled, Velez v. Dawson Geophysical Company, et al., No. 1:21-cv-09483.

If you own shares of Dawson Geophysical stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the litigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit www.brodskysmith.com, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders.