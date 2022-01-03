California's Top Special Education Law Firm Executive Director James D. Peters III Informs Parents Time Is Running Out. You Risk Losing The Compensatory Education That Your Child Is Entitled To, Due To Covid Call Now





Newport Beach, California, United States, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California's top special education law firm's Executive Director James D. Peters III has joined with two lawyers to offer representation for special needs children whose education was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Peters will now be working with Attorneys Maxwell V. Pritt and Erika Nyborg-Burch, of Boies Schiller Flexner.

The high-powered team represented California's special education children Before United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on 6th December 2021.

Speaking before the court session, Peters insisted " We will take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court if we need to."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately over 800,000 Californians and 7.3 million special education children were forgotten.

James Daniel Peters III Erika Nyborg-Burch Maxwell V. Pritt



Maxwell V. Pritt | Lead Representing Attorney

ADMISSIONS

California

U.S. Court of Appeals: Ninth Circuit

U.S. District Court: Northern District of California

U.S. District Court: Eastern District of California

U.S. District Court: Central District of California

U.S. District Court: Southern District of California

U.S. Supreme Court

Hon. Marsha S. Berzon, U.S. Court of Appeals: Ninth Circuit

Max is chair of the Bay Area Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society and was appointed by the California State Bar to the Judicial Council of California, which is responsible for ensuring the consistent, independent, impartial, and accessible administration of justice.

Recently, he also served on the Judicial Nominees Evaluation Commission of the California State Bar, which vets the governor's potential judicial candidates. In addition, Max is a lecturer at Stanford Law School and has taught at UC Hastings College, and he regularly represents on intellectual property, constitutional, and trial practice issues for legal industry and educational groups.





Erika Nyborg-Burch | Co-Counsel



EDUCATION

Yale Law School, J.D.; Editor, Yale Law & Policy Review; President, Project for Law and Education

Brown University, B.A., magna cum laude, International Relations, Hispanic Studies; Fitcher Prize

Erika worked as an immigration attorney for The Bronx Defenders. She also clerked for the Hon. Thomas L. Ambro of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

At Yale Law School, Erika was a member of the Workers and Immigrants' Rights Advocacy Clinic and the Criminal Justice Clinic. She defended clients before federal agencies, federal and state trial-level courts, and in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

She was also a founding member of the Asylum Seeker's Advocacy Project where she coordinated representation for families detained in immigration detention.





James Daniel Peters III

Executive Director of the Special Education Law Division, Law Offices of Sheila C. Bayne.

Peters has testified before Congress regarding the re-authorization of IDEA.

He orchestrated the third largest settlement in California's Office Of Administrative Hearing's (OAH) history.

He has been one of the top legal minds regarding Special education for over 31 years

Peters is a Keynote speaker. He has a son diagnosed with autism and is dedicated to assisting individuals with disabilities and their parents in securing a "free appropriate public education," as promised by the IDEA.

He fights for self-determination so that all individuals can obtain a meaningful education that will prepare them to live independently, as productive members of society.

For over 30 years now, Peters has been persuading school districts and public agencies to provide quality services, training, and support so that every individual with any disability can live an inclusive and productive life.

He has been on the forefront in reminding teachers, group home-care providers, supported living vendors, and vocational program job coaches that self-determination is not a request made by individuals with disabilities or their families; it is, in fact, a right under the U.S. Constitution.









If your child did not receive services listed in their IEP when schools closed, and regressed, your child is eligible for Compensatory Education.

