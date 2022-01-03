Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Wednesday, January 5, 2022, and Wednesday, January 12, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated SYNA today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
- Dean Butler, CFO, will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 20th Annual Tech/Auto Forum During the 2022 International CES on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/ces22/sessions/40419-synaptics-incorporated/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true
- Michael Hurlston, CEO, will virtually present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:45 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/syna/2271566
About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics SYNA is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.
For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
munjal.shah@synaptics.com
