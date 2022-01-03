Veteran Public Affairs Executive Joins EKA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKA, a nationally recognized strategic communications firm specializing in public and private sector services, government affairs and crisis communications, is pleased to announce that Gina Gribow has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President.



Gina joins EKA after working at Manatt Real Estate Advisors and Strategies 360, where she's provided a broad range of clients with strategic counsel in support of her clients' community affairs objectives. Gina has experience advising technology, transportation, infrastructure, and real estate development companies in both Los Angeles City and County. Additionally, she has advised developers, institutions, individuals, and nonprofit corporations concerning all aspects of the real estate brokerage business. Gina has represented clients on real estate transactions, land use entitlements, government approvals, and public contracts. Gina is an active member of the State Bar of California.

"Gina comes to EKA with a tremendous background and wealth of experience in governmental advocacy. Her strong relationships and sound strategic advice, combined with her impressive legal background, will be a tremendous benefit to our clients," said Matt Knabe, Managing Partner at EKA.

Gina attended the University of Southern California and majored in Business Administration, with a minor in Gender Studies. She graduated from the UC Hastings College of the Law. While at UC Hastings, Gina served as President of Law Students for Reproductive Justice and served on the Executive Board of the Women's Law Journal. She is currently on the Steering Committee of the Rautenberg New Leaders Project (NLP), a leadership program through the Jewish Federation that focuses on training young civic leaders. Gina is a member of Chief, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

"I am extremely impressed with EKA's depth and breadth of experience and relationships in Southern California public affairs. I have already witnessed how EKA helps their clients manage issues and achieve results. I am honored to be the newest member of their team," said Gribow.

About EKA

EKA is a strategic communications firm specializing in lobbying, public affairs, crisis communications and litigation support. EKA's roster of over 100 clients includes companies such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Tobacco-Free Kids, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Westfield, Association of Deputy District Attorneys, Waste Management, and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.ekapr.com