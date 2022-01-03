"King" Kenny Roberts Celebrates 70th Birthday with a Custom-Built Yamaha RMAX 1000 Side-by-Side Gift from his Family and Friends

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The one and only "King" Kenny Roberts celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday, December 31st, with a very special gift presented to him from his family and friends of a "one off" Yamaha RMAX 1000 LE Side-by-Side built specially for him by Yamaha's factory in Newnan, Georgia.
The RMAX 1000 was a birthday gift from his family and friends including his son and 2000 World Champion Kenny Roberts Jr., 3-Time World Champion Wayne Rainey, their management team of International Racers, and other close industry friends who all contributed to honor the legend and celebrate with their special gift to him.
The Special RMAX 1000 was built by an enthusiastic team of engineers at the factory in Newnan, Georgia, all of whom are big fans for the three-time world champion and styled the machine after Kenny's 1978 OW Yamaha 500 World Championship-winning machine.
"We all wanted to do something special for my dad's 70th birthday; something from all of us, and without the help of Yamaha, none of this would've been possible. Yamaha actually reached out to us once they heard we were trying to get one for my dad from a dealership and that shows all of us, that my dad truly has a special place in Yamaha's history," said Kenny Roberts Jr. "They secured the RMAX 1000 for us, and their factory made a special one-off livery that reminds all of us of the Roberts and Yamaha memories. Both Wayne and I had the pleasure of working directly with the Team in Newnan, Georgia, to come up with the design and something that we all thought my dad would appreciate. It's quite a unique situation being able to have Wayne, the team at International Racers, other close industry friends, and myself be able to give a gift that without Yamaha's help we could never have done. It was a fun experience, and exciting trying to keep it a surprise. It turned out just great. What a fun deal!"
"Kenny is a true legend and icon in our sport," said Yamaha Motorsports President Mike Martinez. "The team at our factory here in Georgia was indeed honored to build this special RMAX 1000 as a gift from his family and friends for his 70th birthday. All of us at Yamaha truly wish Kenny a very happy birthday and sincerely appreciate his tremendous contributions to our sport!"
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc9f57d2-3f12-4f72-898b-6fc17ef1d0a1
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8010865-cfef-4fc4-b013-9b9240ee0f02
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3a16e9c-46f4-4f2f-b334-b009962f94dc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2faf939e-c7c8-4f56-adb4-ea821ab5d1df
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15b999df-397e-4a1d-836e-50d154240b45
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75d1e081-26b3-4b26-a5fc-044c73d9100a
Media Contact: Bob Starr Corporate Communications Manager Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Bob_Starr@yamaha-motor.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.