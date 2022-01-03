Jay Chou Sold 10+ Million USD Worth of NFTs to Rank 4th Place Globally Next to Cryptopunk

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Chou, Asia's most popular singer, recently released an NFT series called Phantabear, which is currently among the top four most sold NFT series on Opensea. Over 10,000 NFTs, each costing more than 1,000 USD, were sold in less than five minutes, banking them over 10 million USD and breaking the record for the fastest selling NFT in the world in terms of quantity and price. Ranking right next to Cryptopunk, this is the first time a film celebrity broke into the top 5 chart.
Jay Chou wants to create a new type of NFT by transforming real avant-garde streetwear from his brand PHANTACi into clothing featured on virtual bears. Jay hopes to sell virtual NFT clothing in the future that is both accessible in the gaming metaverse and physically wearable in reality.
Last week, Jay Chou debuted his NFTs on a new platform called "Ezek.io." Mark Geng, a film producer; Will Liu, a popular actor/celebrity; and Ed Ow, a serial tech entrepreneur, founded Ezek.io. Ezek.io is focused on developing novel forms of NFT and diversifying from the NFTs currently available on the market, such as the current collaboration with Jay Chou, with the goal of selling NFTs representing both virtual and real fashionwear. In the future, Ezek.io plans to continually expand unique NFTs, and collaborate with other celebrities and popular artists.
In just seven days since Ezek launched their Discord community, over 50,000 people have joined. Among the first round of seed investors are some of the world's top crypto investors, such as the Everest Ventures Group, Highstreet Ventures, Bonfire Union, Y2Z Ventures, AVATAR (Avalanche Asia Star Fund), rct AI, Annunaki Labs Ltd., and others.
Jay Chou has a long track record of selling art at Sotheby's. In Sotheby's auctions, Jay Chou helped raise a total of 109 million USD. It became part of auctioneering lore. He's making history yet again by becoming the first Asian singer to sell a record number of NFTs through Ezek.io.
For more information be sure to visit https://ezek.io/
Media Kit: https://rb.gy/rjuxva
Press Contact
Mark Geng:
Ed Ow:
Related Images
Image 1: Ezek.io
A new game-changing platform dedicated to featuring one-of-a-kind celebrity NFTs
Image 2: Jay Chou donning his PHANTACi Fashion Brand
Image provided by Sotheby's
Image 3: Top 4 Ranking NFT Series
10,000 NFTs sold in 5 minutes (worth 10+ Million USD)
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.