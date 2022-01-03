HERE powers Scania trucks connected navigation solution

Drivers receive truck-specific routing, turn-by-turn guidance, based on road attributes and local vehicle regulations.

Scania to use HERE ISA Map to implement Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) solution required by new European law.

CES 2022 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Scania, a world class provider of transport solutions, has chosen HERE to power its next generation infotainment platform. Scania is utilizing the HERE SDK (Software Development Kit), HERE location services and dynamic map data for commercial navigation and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) use cases.

The HERE powered connected navigation solution will be available for Scania's fleet of trucks globally, including in China, Japan and South Korea. Scania is utilizing the HERE SDK's mapping, routing and search functions that incorporate truck specific road information, vehicle regulations and points of interest. Scania will also build its companion mobile application for drivers with the HERE SDK, offering a consistent experience both in and out of the vehicle.

Beyond navigation, Scania will be using HERE speed limit data to implement an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) solution, required by European law. The ISA solution for Scania is an in-vehicle feature that helps drivers acknowledge and comply with legal speed limits on any given road. The HERE ISA Map contains explicit speed limits visible on road signs as well as implicit speed limits derived from road signs without numerical values.

The data from HERE includes information on commercial vehicle regulations for truck speed limits. HERE data and services are used to enhance various ADAS functions, such as fuel optimization through predictive powertrain management, which supports Scania's shift towards more sustainable transport systems. The electrification of Scania trucks will be aided by access to HERE location services including HERE EV Routing and optimization services.

"We chose HERE because of the quality of its location data and services and the ease of integration into our embedded and cloud-based systems," said Peter Vincent, Head of Connected Systems at Scania. "Integrating connected maps into the vehicle lowers fuel consumption and enables new functions for Battery Electric Vehicles and autonomous vehicles."

"We are honored by the trust Scania is showing in our platform to enable many use cases including navigation, ADAS, fleet management and electrification. Together with Scania, we are making truck driving more efficient and contributing to a major shift towards sustainable transportation," said Gino Ferru, Senior Vice President, General Manager of EMEAR at HERE Technologies.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit https://www.here.com and https://360.here.com .

About Scania

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.





