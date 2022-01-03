During CES, JLab Will Change The Look Of Audio With GO Air TONES

San Diego, CA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During CES 2022, JLab will change how people look at true wireless earbuds with the unveiling of GO Air Tones. Featuring a series of neutral colors, the new GO Air TONES takes a new approach to how people view wireless earbuds. Built on the award-winning design, JLab's GO Air TONES is the first collection of skin tone based earbuds designed to be more discrete in appearance than the traditional black, white, or brightly colored options that are more commonly available. Due to anticipated demand, the GO Air TONES will be available for pre-order at JLab.com/TONES for $20 beginning Dec. 30, 2021, with product shipping to customers on a rolling basis beginning mid January 2022.

The idea for JLab's GO Air TONES came from customer feedback requesting subdued color options that would not immediately draw attention to the earbuds themselves. Just as some people prefer bold nail polishes, sunglasses, and lipstick colors that stand out, others prefer understated options that blend in. Until now, there wasn't an earbud option available in a range of nuanced, neutral, inclusive color choices.

As part of the color selection process for GO Air TONES, JLab partnered with ORLY Color Labs, a division of the Los Angeles-based nail care brand ORLY. ORLY Color Labs is a leader in creating custom nail polishes, including nude polishes for different skin tones. JLab and ORLY selected the GO Air TONES color options from an original palette of more than 60 shades. ORLY Color Labs whittled down the shade range to tones encompassed a variety of skin tones with a mix of warm, neutral, and cool undertones. Pulling data from existing colors as well as from the team's experience in mixing shades to flatter customers with a wide range of skin tones, ORLY Color Labs assured that the shades were flattering for people across a spectrum of skin tones.

Elina Gitig, ORLY's Director of Special Projects, and Emma Guy, ORLY Color Labs' Senior Mixologist, oversaw the selection process, assuring that the colors chosen matched actual skin tones and flattered a wide range of users. The result is an earbud collection spanning seven Pantone colors covering a wide range of neutral shades. Coinciding with the initial release of GO Air TONES, JLab will have a feedback form on its website to solicit feedback for future color updates.

"JLab has always made a lot of noise in this industry by creating products that stand out in features, quality and their accessible price. As we always say, we actually listen to our customers and are creating a new line of products that are both high-quality and feature-rich, but in this instance are designed to blend in," said JLab CEO Win Cramer. "For those who prefer a more low-key look from their earbuds, GO Air Tones offers great sounding earbuds that are designed to be heard, but not seen."

The GO Air Tones earbuds have also been integrated into JLab's online Fitting Room, an augmented reality filter that allows people to see how the different options would look in their ears. JLab's Fitting Room application enables users to virtually cycle through the colors to find the tone that complements them best.

Product Details

The JLab GO Air TONES build off the GO Air POP framework and feature the brand's most unobtrusive fit to date. The GO Air TONES earbuds are 15% smaller and 40% lighter than the JLab GO Air, which set a new benchmark for the category when announced at CES 2020. With an introductory MSRP of just $20, the GO Air TONES are priced below many of JLab's direct competitors' most recent introductions and come packed with a suite of features well above its accessible price.

The GO Air Tones feature custom-tuned 6mm neodymium dynamic drivers and three distinct EQ settings to achieve your preferred sound curve from JLab Signature, Bass Boost and Balanced.

JLab's GO Air TONES provides a class-leading 32+ hours of playtime, dual connect technology so each earbud can be used independently for calls or audio, as well as touch controls compatible with both Android and Apple devices. As with all JLab true wireless products, GO Air Tones are backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty vs. the standard 1 year. For those who are prone to losing individual earbuds, JLab will also sell replacement pieces at a fraction of the cost.

Each GO Air Tones product comes equipped with three sizes of gel tips so users can customize the fit for each ear and JLab's patented built-in EQ3 sound profiles for audio customization. It also has an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, making it appropriate for life on the go inside. The discrete charging case is smaller than a credit card and weighs just 35.4 grams with the earbuds enclosed and features JLab's integrated and patented USB cable for added convenience.

Full technical features include:

32+ hours playtime (8+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS -42dB+/-3dB microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC / AAC

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 92 dB

Input: 40mA

Earbud battery: 43mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 2.2 hours

Charging case battery: 350mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IPX4 (earbuds only)

Included charging case with integrated USB charging cable (24+ hours) and three sets of gel eartips

Weight: 35.4 g (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 3.7 g each Case: 27.5 g

2-year warranty

About JLab

JLab is a leading personal audio company and #1 accessible True Wireless brand in America. Founded in 2005, our mission is to deliver high performance, innovative headphones and audio products at accessible prices to enhance how you GO through life. For more information visit www.jlab.com.

About ORLY Color Labs

It all starts with innovation. From the conception of timeless nail looks such as the Original French Manicure®, cutting-edge color, treatments, textures and design, to what's new and next in nails; it's all been created by the brains and beauty lovers at ORLY®. Family owned since 1975, ORLY® products are vegan, cruelty free, and made with love at their HQ in Los Angeles, CA.

Created in 2019, ORLY Color Labs is the brand's flagship store and custom nail color mixing bar. Whether in person or virtually, ORLY Color Labs' award-winning concept inspires people to create custom shades brought to life by ORLY Color Mixologists. All nail polishes feature ORLY's vegan, cruelty-free, and richly pigmented formula. The modular space in West Hollywood, Calif, also hosts nail artists, master classes, private events, and collaborative pop-ups. For more information, visit orlybeauty.com and colorlabs.com

