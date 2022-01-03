Werner Enterprises Associate Named as a Heavy Duty Trucking's 2021 Emerging Leaders Winner

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises WERN, a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced Nurcan "Nunu" Dueman, Werner EDGE Digital Platform Product Manager, was selected as a recipient of Heavy Duty Trucking's Emerging Leaders award for 2021. Dueman brings an innovative mindset, strategic thinking and a desire to develop best-in-class solutions to her role at Werner Enterprises.
As the product manager for Werner's digital carrier platform, Dueman leverages her knowledge and experience to drive growth initiatives and profitability. With a data-driven mindset, Dueman has expanded the load board's capabilities based on usage data and direct driver input since joining the company. She continues to look for new ways to address key issues facing the future of the industry for independent carriers and Werner.
Heavy Duty Trucking's Emerging Leaders award honors young professionals who are influential, innovative and successful, who possess outstanding accomplishments and leadership qualities, and who have a passion for the trucking industry. Candidates for the award work for a for-hire, private, government or vocational fleet. They may be employed in any aspect of the fleet's business — management, maintenance, operations, marketing, safety, IT, training or elsewhere. This year's list includes individuals from sales, operations and communications.
"We're proud that this award underlines the original thinking and dedication that Nunu brings to the Werner Enterprises team," said Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. "It's especially important to us that the hard work of female team members like Nunu receive such recognition in the future of our company and the industry as a whole."
To learn more about Werner Enterprises and how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com. To view the full list of 2021 Emerging Leaders winners, click here.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com
For Release: Jan. 3, 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.