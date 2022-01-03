Relievant Medsystems Announces New Category I CPT Codes for Intracept® Procedure

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a privately held medical device company transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), announced today that new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for the Intracept Procedure are in effect as of January 1, 2022.
The new Category I codes for the Intracept Procedure are:
- 64628: Thermal destruction of intraosseous basivertebral nerve, including all imaging guidance; first two vertebral bodies lumbar or sacral; and
- 64629: Thermal destruction of intraosseous basivertebral nerve, including all imaging guidance; each additional vertebral body, lumbar or sacral
These codes follow the designation of a new ICD-10 Diagnosis Code specifically for vertebrogenic low back pain–M54.51–by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which went into effect in 2021.
"The Intracept Procedure is a significant breakthrough in the treatment of CLBP and has already changed the lives of thousands of patients," said Tyler Binney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Relievant Medsystems. "Obtaining CPT I codes is an important milestone and critical step in our effort to establish widespread insurance coverage and reimbursement, so that more patients can benefit from the life-changing benefits of the Intracept Procedure."
The Intracept Procedure is supported by more than 20 years of research and two Level 1 randomized controlled trials, with evidence demonstrating that improvements in pain and function are maintained long-term post-procedure.
About Relievant Medsystems
Relievant Medsystems is a privately held medical device company that is transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for the millions of patients suffering from CLBP from degenerative disc disease with Modic changes, a biomarker indicating that their pain is vertebrogenic in origin. Learn more at www.relievant.com.
Contact:
Chris Geyen, Relievant Medsystems
(650) 368-1000 | investors@relievant.com
