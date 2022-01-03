Schneider National, Inc. to report Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on February 3, 2022

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider National, Inc. SNDR "Schneider" or the "Company"))), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2021 results pre-market on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through February 10, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13725819.
The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
Source: Schneider SNDR
-END-
Attachment
Kara Leiterman Schneider 920-370-7188 leitermank@schneider.com Steve Bindas Schneider 920-592-SNDR (7637) investor@schneider.com
