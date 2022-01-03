Fluent.ai and Knowles Partner to Unveil the Future of True Wireless Stereo Voice Control at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent.ai, a leader in embedded speech recognition solutions, today announces its collaboration with Knowles Corporation KN, a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio processing, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, to deliver fully offline and app-free AI-powered voice control for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and other hearable products.



"Implementing robust, natural sounding embedded voice control in TWS devices has been a challenge due to the memory and compute limitations of current Bluetooth SoCs, and the low power consumption requirements in TWS devices," said Raj Senguttuvan, Director, Strategic Marketing at Knowles. "Fluent.ai's small-footprint AI software solution running on Knowles IA8201 can be integrated into TWS earbuds for accurate voice command recognition without the need for an accompanying smartphone app or cloud connectivity. Our joint solution offers hearables OEMs a platform to develop high-quality and flexible voice control in TWS devices for a natural and convenient user experience."

Fluent.ai is upending the way people experience voice-enabled listening. Its patented speech-to-intent technology leverages natural and flexible voice commands to trigger essential TWS actions, including activating noise cancellation, controlling music, accepting or declining calls, and checking battery level, without the need for an app or finger tap.

Built for any device and use in any environment, Fluent's robust, low-latency technology can be embedded in even the tiniest devices like earbuds, and with partners like Knowles, offers state-of-the art noise cancellation capabilities. The technology offers quick and accurate, multilingual and accent agnostic voice recognition with flexible voice commands for a better user experience anytime, anywhere. Fluent's AI software resides locally on Knowles AISonic™ Audio Edge Processor IA8201, which does not use data from the cloud, meaning Fluent's technology works completely offline, without the need for a WiFi connection. This provides OEMs a seamless, no lag, exceptional voice control solution for TWS products.

"We are honored to be partnering with Knowles, a global leader in audio solutions innovating in the hearables space," said Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai. "TWS use cases fit Fluent's unmatched advantages perfectly as hearables are intended for consumer use anytime and anywhere. Our embedded technology enables users of any language or accent to use their earbuds off the grid and in noisy environments without needing to worry about noise levels, battery life, or privacy. This technology presents hearable OEMs the opportunity to provide multilingual command access to a truly global customer base for the first time."

At CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fluent.ai will demo voice-controlled earbuds in the Venetian Hospitality Suites. To book a demo, email contact@fluent.ai

To learn more about Fluent.ai, visit www.fluent.ai, and additional information on Knowles can be found at www.knowles.com.

About Fluent.ai

Fluent.ai Inc. is a Canadian speech recognition software company founded in 2015. Fluent.ai's mission is to voice-enable the world's devices, allowing everyone to be understood by their technology. Through nearly a decade of research, the company developed a range of speech recognition AI software products for consumer device manufacturers. Fluent.ai's offline, noise robust and multilingual/multi- accent solutions deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to global adoption of voice user interfaces.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation KN is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Johnson

Uproar PR for Fluent.ai

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399c0b2b-b6a3-4365-8e52-88e385685979