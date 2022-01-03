Growth Analysis: Growing Cases of Cancer Across the Globe to Propel the Growth of the Global Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market by 2027 [110-Pages] Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global intrathecal drug delivery system market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,662.0 million by 2027, growing rapidly at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market
Dynamics of the Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market
Drivers: Rising cases of cancer across the globe is expected to upsurge the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, availability of extensively enhanced analgesia is further expected to bolster the growth of the global intrathecal drug delivery system market during the forecast period.
Restraints: Extortionate cell therapy treatments is expected to impede the growth of the global intrathecal drug delivery system market during the forecast period.
Opportunities: Increasing prevalence of IT therapy across the globe is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global intrathecal drug delivery system market during the forecast period.
Segments of the Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market
The report has divided the market into various segments based on product type, application, and region.
Product Type: Externalized and Connected to a Pump Sub-segment Expected to be Most Profitable
The externalized and connected to a pump sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $1,358.6 million during the forecast period. Increasing demand for intrathecal drug delivery system for economical cancer pain treatment is expected to drive the growth of the intrathecal drug delivery system market sub-segment during the forecast period.
Application: Spasticity Management Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative
The spasticity management sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $1,140.2 million during the forecast period. Spasticity patients require varying drug based on the requirement and condition of the body. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of the intrathecal drug delivery system market sub-segment during the forecast period.
Region: North America Region to Dominate in the Global Market
The North America region is expected to generate a revenue of $695.9 million during the forecast period. Significant growth of the fully implanted Intrathecal drug device in this region is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing investments on R&D activities in order to provide effective pain management solution in this region is further expected to accelerate the growth of the regional intrathecal drug delivery system market during the forecast period.
Key Players of the Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market
The major players of the market include
- Medtronic Plc
- Becton
- Dickinson & Company
- Flownix Medical Inc.
- DePay Synthes
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Smiths Group Plc
- Summit Medical Group
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, and many more.
These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report
For instance, in March 2020, SHL Medical, a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of autoinjectors, pen injectors, and drug delivery devices, acquired Weibel CDS, a medical technology company offering products and solutions for drug delivery and novel packaging, in order to strengthen SHL's ability to expand its portfolio of drug delivery systems.
The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.
