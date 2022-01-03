AMERICAN HOUSE SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES ACQUIRES 13 TENNESSEE COMMUNITIES

Southfield, Michigan, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUTHFIELD, MI – January 3, 2022 – American House Senior Living Communities is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with one of the world's foremost real estate investment trusts, Ventas, in a transaction of 13 former Elmcroft Senior Living campuses in Tennessee. With this new portfolio, American House will now manage a total of 70 communities, providing independent living, assisted living and/or licensed memory care services across the Midwest, New England and the Southeast.

The 13 new communities, encompassing 875 units, will be branded as American House Senior Living Communities. This will be American House's first entry into the Tennessee market, bringing over 40 years of senior living experience to enhance the lives of our new residents and their families.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Ventas and that will bring our well-respected brand of senior living to Tennessee. Thus, fulfilling our strategic vision to expand our business throughout markets in the Southeast. Additional plans include new developments and acquisitions in the Carolinas. Our communities encourage freedom, socialization and peace of mind for residents and families. Driven by our mission statement, Living Well Is Being Well™, we put our residents' safety, happiness, health, comfort and care at the forefront of everything we do," said Dale Watchowski, President and CEO of American House Senior Living Communities and REDICO, a national real estate development and investment company.

This portfolio includes the following properties:

###

About American House Senior Living Communities: Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com.

Lyndsey Terberg American House Senior Living Communities 248.221.9866 lterberg@americanhouse.com