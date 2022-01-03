AMERICAN HOUSE SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES ACQUIRES 13 TENNESSEE COMMUNITIES

Southfield, Michigan, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUTHFIELD, MI – January 3, 2022 – American House Senior Living Communities is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with one of the world's foremost real estate investment trusts, Ventas, in a transaction of 13 former Elmcroft Senior Living campuses in Tennessee. With this new portfolio, American House will now manage a total of 70 communities, providing independent living, assisted living and/or licensed memory care services across the Midwest, New England and the Southeast.
The 13 new communities, encompassing 875 units, will be branded as American House Senior Living Communities. This will be American House's first entry into the Tennessee market, bringing over 40 years of senior living experience to enhance the lives of our new residents and their families.
"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Ventas and that will bring our well-respected brand of senior living to Tennessee. Thus, fulfilling our strategic vision to expand our business throughout markets in the Southeast. Additional plans include new developments and acquisitions in the Carolinas. Our communities encourage freedom, socialization and peace of mind for residents and families. Driven by our mission statement, Living Well Is Being Well™, we put our residents' safety, happiness, health, comfort and care at the forefront of everything we do," said Dale Watchowski, President and CEO of American House Senior Living Communities and REDICO, a national real estate development and investment company.
This portfolio includes the following properties:
- American House Bartlett features 66 assisted living apartments, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, indoor and outdoor common areas and more.
- American House Brentwood features 60 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, indoor and outdoor common areas and more.
- American House Bristol features 83 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studios and one-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, outside courtyard, gardening area, walking paths and more.
- American House Halls features 53 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, on-site religious services, outdoor patio garden and courtyard and more.
- American House Hamilton Place features 49 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, private dining room, walking paths, fireplaces in common areas, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library and more.
- American House Hendersonville features 55 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studios and one-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, wellness center, jacuzzi spa, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, on-site religious services and more.
- American House Jackson features 79 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio and one-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, on-site religious services, walking paths and more.
- American House Johnson City features 59 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio and one-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, outside patio garden, salon/barber shop, library, on-site religious services, walking paths and more.
- American House Kingsport features 59 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio and two-room suite floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, wellness center, community garden area, private dining area, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library and more.
- American House Lebanon features 74 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio and one-bedroom suite floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, outdoor courtyard and patio gardens, private dining area, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library and more.
- American House Murfreesboro features 60 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio one-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, indoor and outdoor common areas and more.
- American House Shallowford features 66 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, on-site religious services, outdoor patio garden and courtyard and more.
- American House West Knoxville features 105 assisted living and memory care apartments, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities and services include three daily meals, weekly housekeeping services, salon/barber shop, library, on-site religious services, Harold's Memorial Deli and more.
###
About American House Senior Living Communities: Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com.
Lyndsey Terberg American House Senior Living Communities 248.221.9866 lterberg@americanhouse.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.