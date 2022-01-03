New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. N95 Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191045/?utm_source=GNW
U.S. N95 Mask Market Growth & Trends
The U.S. N95 mask market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2028. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2028. The rising resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the increasing occurrence of infectious biological diseases is anticipated to have a positive impact on the N95 masks market growth in the U.S.
Rising concerns regarding the respiratory illnesses associated with dust and particulate matter in various industries such as construction, manufacturing, and mining are expected to boost the adoption of N95 masks. Furthermore, with the recurrence of new strains of the COVID-19 virus, doctors and nurses are increasingly using N95 masks to protect themselves from infection.
The pandemic resulted in severe supply chain disruption, prompting companies such as 3M and Honeywell International Inc. to ramp up domestic production to cater to the increased demand for N95 masks in the U.S. Several new manufacturers such as PandMedic Solutions Inc. and Protective Health Gear entered the N95 masks market in 2020 to fulfill the increased demand.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the process of shifting from the traditional distribution to a more engaging digital experience. The pandemic boosted the growth of the e-commerce industry, on account of remote working and stay-at-home orders initiated by the U.S. government. Many retail stores developed their own online e-commerce sites or listed their products on third-party sellers.
U.S. N95 Mask Market Report Highlights
• The sale of N95 masks through online distribution channels in the U.S. is estimated to witness a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2028, owing to the increased adoption of e-commerce attributed to the lockdown situations during the COVID-19 pandemic
• Without exhalation valveN95 masks accounted for 73.8% of the total revenue share in 2020, owing to the high efficiency of protection provided during inhalation and exhalation coupled with a closer facial fit that provides efficient filtration of airborne particulate matter
• The demand for N95 masks in the healthcare industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% from 2020 to 2028 on account of the development of advanced medical care products and devices in the U.S.
• The distribution of N95 masks through the B2Cchannel accounted for 53.2% of the U.S. revenue share in 2020 owing to the shifting trend from traditional B2B platform towards B2C coupled with changing consumer buying behavior towards online buying
• Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to expand the product portfolio, in October 2021, Shawmut Corporation along with The Fallon Company launched Protex ADC all-day-comfort system N95 mask that is NIOSH approved
