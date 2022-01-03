New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Source, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191041/?utm_source=GNW
Enzymes Market Growth & Trends
The global enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 17.88 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Rising consumer awareness regarding health has resulted in the growing consumption of functional food products, which is expected to trigger product demand in the coming years.
The demand for carbohydrase is increasing due to their extensive use as an ingredient in soft drinks.Carbohydrase is categorized into amylase, xylanase, cellulose, pectinase, and lactase.
Increasing application of various types of carbohydrase in the pharmaceutical and animal feed sectors is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.
The U.S. is expected to continue dominating the North American market over the forecast period due to the high demand for the product from the food and beverage sector and increasing consumer awareness about health. The U.S. market is anticipated to witness notable growth on account of the extensive growth of the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors in the country.
The market for enzymes is highly influenced by dominated supply from key players such as Novozymes AG, DuPont Danisco, and DSM, thus making it oligopolistic.The market has observed a rise in the demand for superior quality specialty enzymes.
As a result, raw material distributors and manufacturers have significant opportunities to provide high-quality and uniform enzymes through a reviewed supply chain.
Enzymes Market Report Highlights
• By type, industrial enzymes captured the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. In the industrial enzymes segment, the food and beverages segment captured the largest share in 2020 due to the growing consumption of functional food products and surging utilization of enzymes in bakery applications
• In the specialty enzymes type segment, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 due to the growing inclusion of enzymes for key applications such as diagnosing diseases, promoting wound healing, and killing disease-causing microorganisms
• By source, the microorganisms segment held the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for fungi-based enzymes in numerous end-use industries
• North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the strong presence of various end-use companies in the food and beverage, laundry detergent, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics industries, along with high scope for research & development activities in developed countries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191041/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.