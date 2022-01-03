IHC Announces Completion of the Sale of Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) today announced the completion of the sale of its subsidiary Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York ("Standard Security Life") to Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company ("Reliance Standard"). All conditions to the consummation of the sale were satisfied and the transaction closed effective January 1, 2022.



Roy T. K. Thung, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to find a good home for Standard Security Life and our employees and we wish Reliance Standard much success in the future."

About Independence Holding Company

Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC), through our current subsidiaries, distributes Medicare, life, under age 65 health (including Affordable Care Act plans), and other insurance products direct to consumers, via agents and through affinity partnerships. We sell products nationally through multiple channels, including digital, call center and advisors, all of which utilize our CMS-approved Web Broker, INSXcloud.com. We provide information and quoting capabilities via our domain properties including healthinsurance.org; medicareresources.org; myhealthinsurance.com; and healthedeals.com. To learn more visit https://ihcgroup.com.

