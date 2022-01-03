OliX Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO Partnering at JPM and Biotech Showcase 2022 Conferences

SUWON, Republic of Korea., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company's management will hold one-on-one meetings at BIO Partnering at JPM from January 10-14, 2022. The Company's management will also participate in Biotech Showcase 2022, being held virtually from January 10-12, 2022 and January 17-19, 2022.



Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Woo Hong, Ph.D., Head of Research and Development, and June Park, Principal Scientist, will be available to discuss platform-based early discovery collaborations and licensing options for its RNAi therapeutic candidates, including OLX703A for hepatitis B, OLX702A for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, OLX104C for androgenic alopecia, and other pipeline programs.

The events coincide with the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, and offer various opportunities for licensing, collaboration, consulting and investment opportunities for life sciences companies.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company's core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases locally, such as hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/

Media Contact:

Jon Yu

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.475.395.5375

jon.yu@westwicke.com



