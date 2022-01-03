Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results on February 2, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. ALGN a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.



Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 with conference number 13725950 followed by #. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the same account and conference numbers referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on February 16, 2022.

For planning purposes, Align is also announcing tentative earnings release dates for fiscal 2022. The official earnings date for each quarter will be announced separately with the corresponding conference call information.

Fiscal Quarter Tentative Date

First-quarter 2022 (Q1'22) Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Second-quarter 2022 (Q2'22) Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Third-quarter 2022 (Q3'22) Wednesday, October 26, 2022

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 210 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 11.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .