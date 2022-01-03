E-Waste Management Market Share, Future Development, Industry Outlook, Growth Analysis by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing consumption of electronics such as CPUs, TVs, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, and other modern electrical appliances can accelerate the e-waste management market growth. According to the UN report, the estimated amount of e-waste generated in 2018 was 50 million tons. E-waste is also known as urban mining. It is a process of extraction of parts from e-waste to recycle or resale. Moreover, the increasing investments by companies in the procurement of e-scrap are expected to aid the expansion of the e-waste management market .

For instance, in July 2018, Boliden, a Swedish mining and smelting company invested more than 72 million in leaching plants for metal and recycling of e-scrap. This will increase the extraction capacity of metals from residual material. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income has led to high demand for upgraded electronics, hence surplus e-waste. The strict regulations pertaining to electronics waste disposal can further escalate the growth of the e-waste management market's future development.

The strict regulations about the disposal of E-waste by governments is expected to spur opportunities for the market. The growing trend towards new electronic products among millennials is predicted to enable speedy growth of the e-waste management market share.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unexpected stop. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/e-waste-management-market-102896





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the E-Waste Management Market:

Electronics Recyclers International, Inc.

Sims Metal Management

Environmental Hub Holdings

Boliden AB

Umicore





Regional Analysis :

Significant Demand for Advanced Electronics to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

The e-waste management market Industry Trends in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share owing to the increasing disposable income of consumers. The development of new electronic devices and the surging export of electronics are expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the region. The market in North America is expected to rise tremendously owing to the stringent rules imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand significantly owing to the growing need for managing e-waste in the region. The stringent regulations about the disposal of e-waste are expected to fuel demand in the region. Europe is expected to experience steady growth owing to the growing concerns regarding the environment.





The report on the E-waste management market Contains:

Outstanding insights into the market

Methodical study of E-waste management

Latest trends, drivers, and limitations

Vital information about eminent players

Key data about dominant regions

Nevertheless, the increasing recklessness of consumers regarding the disposal of e-waste can create difficulties for the management of e-waste, thus dampening market growth.





Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/e-waste-management-market-102896





Key Players Assessment in this Research:



The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile generated revenue, pricing of goods, and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.





Key Development :

July 2016: Electronic Recyclers International announced the recycling of electronics throughout the state of Indiana in response to the illegal and unethical dumping of e-waste overseas by many companies.





Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/e-waste-management-market-102896





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™