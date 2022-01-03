New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL WORKPLACE WELLNESS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191072/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
Activities or organizational policies aimed at facilitating healthy behavior among employees as well as improving health outcomes are an essential part of workplace wellness. It entails a diverse range of activities, including on-site health education/fairs, weight loss, company wellness competitions, stress management, free medical screenings, health coaching, smoking cessation programs, health club memberships, on-site kitchens and healthy food options, wellness communique, on-site fitness programs and facilities, mobile and web-based education and social platforms, and other incentives.
As per a poll conducted in 2021, 57% of American employees feel stressed.Likewise, nearly 43% of employees reported chronic stress at a global level, with North America harboring the most pressured personnel.
Pressing deadlines, large workloads, the strain of attempting to strike a healthy work-life balance, and excessive supervisor expectations are employees' primary sources of stress. Furthermore, several workers reported major changes in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as switches to remote work and firm closures.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global workplace wellness market growth evaluation encompasses the assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast years.
The region's market growth is fueled by leading factors such as a significant rise in health and wellness expenditure, increasing work pressure, and the growing importance of stress management.
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
In addition to operational location, the industrial rivalry is also determined by the cost of services provided, technology parameters, and service reliability.The market's competition is heavily dependent on product innovation, cost, customer retention, and curated adaptive services according to individual needs.
As a result, the industry rivalry is high.
Some of the key players operating in the market include ComPsych, LabCorp Employer Services, Sonic Boom Wellness, etc.
Companies mentioned
1. ADURO INC
2. COMPSYCH
3. EXOS
4. LIMEADE
5. NOVANT HEALTH
6. PRIVIA HEALTH
7. SONIC BOOM WELLNESS
8. VIRGIN PULSE
9. VITALITY GROUP
10. WELLNESS CORPORATE SOLUTIONS (LABCORP EMPLOYER SERVICES)
11. WORKPLACE OPTIONS
