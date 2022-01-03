DatChat Appoints Mark Mathis as Chief Blockchain Architect to Lead Web 3.0 Initiatives

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") DATS, a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screenshot protection, today announced the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect. The Chief Blockchain Architect position will focus on aligning the Company's strategic initiatives with the increasing adoption of blockchain technology primarily through development and integration within the DatChat ecosystem.



Mathis brings over 20 years of experience in senior software and technology development positions, including leadership roles at IBM, Ally Bank, and Bank of America. Mathis will leverage his deep domain expertise in blockchain development and implementation to strengthen DatChat's technology platform and ecosystem in this newly created role.

"Mark is an experienced software development veteran and demonstrated thought leader in the quickly growing blockchain space, and we're pleased to welcome him to DatChat to lead our Web 3.0 initiatives," said Company CEO Darin Myman. "Innovation, agility, and adaptability are key strengths of our organization, and we believe continued investment in Web 3.0 technologies sets us apart, not only in the messaging and social media space but as a visionary technology company. We look forward to leveraging his experience from leadership at blue-chip organizations and development expertise as we work to scale our platform."

Mathis commented, "We have an opportunity to drive the adoption of blockchain further and shape the social media ecosystem by continuing to invest and build our platform leveraging blockchain as a foundational element of our work. DatChat's efforts are at the forefront of the technology industry, and I'm excited to join an organization seeking to lead the next evolution of how we communicate."

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:

Alex Thompson, John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

DATS@gatewayir.com

Press contact:

Natalie Balladarsch

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

DATS@gatewayir.com