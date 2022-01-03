Former Florida Representative Mark R. Ogles joins MyTrustMe.com as Director of Business Development

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyTrustMe.com is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Ogles as Director, Sales & Business Development. With more than 30 years of experience in the public sector, Mark will oversee the company's commitment to servicing public, corporate, and institutional clients with a suite of solutions. He will be based out of Bradenton, FL, and will report directly to Roni Gannon, CEO of MyTrustMe.com LLC.



He joins MyTrustMe.com from Public Property Solutions, a non-profit helping local governments. Between 1992-2000, Mark spent eight years as a Representative in the Florida State House of Representatives. Among many public service positions Mark has held, he served as the Chairman of the Florida Legislative Committee on Business Regulation and Consumer Affairs where he represented Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties. Currently, he is serving as Chairman of the Board for Florida Business Watch, the coordinating entity between businesses and Local and State Government officials, leaders and management.

"Expanding our offering to Municipal and other public sector clients under Mark's leadership is an important growth opportunity for MyTrustMe.com," said Gannon. "His strong relationship management skills, extensive knowledge of Local and State government, and his ability to understand and tailor solutions for a variety of client types are an asset to the company."

About MyTrustMe.com

MyTrustMe.com is a forward-thinking Financial Technology company offering a unique and patent-pending internet-based application for selecting leading-edge banking services from a network of Financial Institutions. The company serves Corporate, Financial, Government, Legal, & Institutional clients as its core clients, as well as small and middle market businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company's platform allows clients to submit, review, and select providers from anywhere with a computer or mobile device. It also pushes new opportunities to these providers and acts as a repository of information. Convenient features like accept/reject, quote analysis, and previous transactions management are all available to clients. For further information, visit the company's website at http://www.mytrustme.com/, or follow the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook .

