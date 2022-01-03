Gentex Announces Partnership With eSight To Develop Next Generation Digital Eyewear

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation GNTX announced today prior to CES that it's partnering with eSight, a leading provider of vision enhancement technology, to develop and manufacture the next generation of mobile electronic eyewear designed to help people living with visual impairments.



Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It is best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

eSight is the developer of a wearable assistive technology that allows people living with visual impairment to stay on the go while performing the tasks of daily living. The all-in-one medical device improves functional vision for people with more than 20 different eye conditions, often allowing users to achieve visual acuity of 20/20. eSight's eyewear, which is currently in its fourth iteration, combines a high-definition camera, proprietary algorithms and powerful processing to capture and project real-time video onto two high-resolution, near-to-eye screens for full binocular vision.

Gentex plans to utilize its expertise in digital vision, software development and industrial design to help eSight develop the next generation of eyewear, with a focus on reducing device size, enhancing its form factor, and optimizing overall system performance.

"For decades, we've used our vision-related capabilities to deliver automotive products that enhance driving safety," said Neil Boehm, Gentex vice president of engineering and chief technology officer. "We look forward to putting these same competencies to use with eSight as we join forces to help overcome vision loss from macular degeneration and other vision-related challenges."

"Our device can change lives and improve the quality of life for the millions of people around the world who live with low vision," said eSight Chief Commercial Officer Brian McCollum. "By harnessing Gentex's expertise in digital vision technologies, we hope to make our vision enhancement platform even more functional and accessible."

eSight and other Gentex partnership activities will be highlighted in a special Innovation Lab at Gentex's booth (LVCC, West Hall, booth #6327) at CES 2022. CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technology. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years. This year's show runs January 5-7 in Las Vegas.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation GNTX is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

