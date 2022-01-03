VYNE Therapeutics to Participate at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE ("VYNE" or the "Company") today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually January 5-7, 2022.
About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company's unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors in both topical and oral forms for the potential treatment of major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases.
For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.
Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com
Tyler Zeronda
Chief Financial Officer
VYNE Therapeutics
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com
