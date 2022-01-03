Three Big Announcements From BLUETTI at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI highlighted its thinking-forward solar energy facility collections at CES 2022, including the world's first sodium-ion solar generator — NA300 and much-anticipated AC & EB series of power stations. Here's a dive into them:
1. The Next Generation of Energy Storage: Sodium-ion Battery
BLUETTI NA300 is gonna start the revolution of energy storage systems. Beginning with its 3,000W pure sine wave inverter and 3,000Wh capacity, it can juice up most electric appliances in the market. And it feels similar to the superstar BLUETTI EP500 Pro, supporting connection with another NA300 by a fusion box — Output voltage and power double to 240V and 6,000W — and App remote control.
Besides, it's able to charge at an incredible rate of 6,000W (3,000W Max. for both AC and PV); and work with two B480 battery modules (4,800Wh each) for a whopping 12,600Wh. Such unit severs a family's electricity needs for days or even one week during grid failures or natural disasters with constant solar input.
Back to the Na-ion, BLUETTI first-gen Na+ batteries are comparable with lithium-ion ones. They could charge to 80% SOC in 30 minutes at room temperature. Moreover, they will keep over 85% capacity retention and over 80% system integration efficiency in sub-zero temperature (-20°C). Finally the below demonstrates a throughout comparison between this sodium-ion battery and LiFePO4 battery.
2. The Long-waited APEX: BLUETTI AC500
The BLUETTI AC series have hit the market quite a few times. This time AC500 holds a 5,000W pure sine wave inverter, maybe the most powerful in today's market. It is also 100% modular same as AC300, and can work with six B301 battery modules (3072Wh each) for a groundbreaking 18,432Wh. Also, it supports capacity expansion with AC300's companion — B300.
More than that, AC500 manages 8,000W Max. AC + PV dual charging (5,000W and 3,000W for AC and PV, respectively). And two AC500s can build a 240V, 10000W output power system with a fusion box.
3. The Tiny yet Mighty Assassin: BLUETTI EB3A
Finally comes the BLUETTI EB3A. Out of BLUETTI naming custom, "EB3A" is quite distinct from other lineups. BLUETTI staff said the "A" is for "Advanced". EB3A has the 600W pure sine wave inverter and 288Wh LiFePO4 battery pack under the hood and supports 600W Max. AC input and 200W Max. solar input, absolutely a big catfish for the entry-level power station market.
Plus, EB3A is the first BLUETTI compact model needn't charge with a bulky power brick (among the sub-3000Wh range). And it only takes EB3A 20 minutes, a coffee break to get 80% fully charged.
BLUETTI is seeing the energy storage's future forward. However, it needs more time to improve and iterate the capability of sodium-ion battery technology, and diversified technologies are expected to assure the industry's development for a green and pleasant world in the future.
