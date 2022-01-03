Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company's website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.
Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:
|Dial-in
|(Domestic):
|1-888-336-7149
|(International):
|1-412-902-4175
|Canada Dial-in
|(Toll Free):
|1-855-669-9657
Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.
A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on January 28, 2022 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on February 11, 2022.
|Replay
|(Domestic):
|1-877-344-7529
|(International):
|1-412-317-0088
|Canada
|(Toll Free):
|1-855-669-9658
|Passcode
|5228206
The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of September 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $13.4 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.
SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300
Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank
