IHC Announces Completion of the Sale of Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company IHC today announced the completion of the sale of its subsidiary Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. ("Madison National Life") to Horace Mann Educators Corporation ("Horace Mann"). All conditions to the consummation of the sale were satisfied and the transaction closed effective January 1, 2022.
Roy T. K. Thung, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased that the transaction closed on schedule and appreciate all the efforts made by both companies to successfully complete the sale. We believe that the sale of Madison National Life to Horace Mann is beneficial to both companies. We are confident that Madison National Life will have continued growth under Horace Mann's ownership."
About Independence Holding Company
Independence Holding Company IHC, through our current subsidiaries, distributes Medicare, life, under age 65 health (including Affordable Care Act plans), and other insurance products direct to consumers, via agents and through affinity partnerships. We sell products nationally through multiple channels, including digital, call center and advisors, all of which utilize our CMS-approved Web Broker, INSXcloud.com. We provide information and quoting capabilities via our domain properties including healthinsurance.org; medicareresources.org; myhealthinsurance.com; and healthedeals.com. To learn more visit https://ihcgroup.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered "forward-looking statements," such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC's ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC's other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.
CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107
www.IHCGroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.