Relay Therapeutics to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics' website under Events in the News and Presentations section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the presentation.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics RLAY is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies. Relay Therapeutics' Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics' initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.
Contact:
Pete Rahmer
Chief Corporate Development Officer
617-322-0715
prahmer@relaytx.com
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
