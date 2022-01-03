Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVIR ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.
Contacts
Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will.oconnor@sternir.com
