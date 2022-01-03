C4 Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) CCCC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EST.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body's natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.c4therapeutics.com.
Investor Contact:
Kendra Adams
SVP, Communications & Investor Relations
Kendra.Adams@c4therapeutics.com
Media Contact:
Loraine Spreen
Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com
