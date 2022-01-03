Recro to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro"; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that its chief executive officer, David Enloe, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference. The conference, which will take place January 10-13, 2022, is being conducted with a virtual format.



Details for the corporate presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

Conference Dates: January 10-13, 2022

Presentation Timing: Available online upon start of conference on Monday, January 10, 2022

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the webcast of the presentation, please do so by visiting the "Events" page in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.recrocdmo.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Recro

Recro REPH is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients' pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

For more information about Recro's CDMO solutions, visit recrocdmo.com.

Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Recro 770-531-8365 ryan.lake@recroCDMO.com