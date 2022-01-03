Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS announced today that members of the company's executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2022:
- 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 10 to 13, 2022
Company presentation scheduled on January 10 at 8:15 am PST
Click for Webcast
- J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
February 28 to March 2, 2022
Company presentation scheduled on February 28 at 2:00 pm EST
- Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
March 7 to 9, 2022
Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available
For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company's webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
burrowsr@ebsi.com
Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Senior Director, Media Relations
mediarelations@ebsi.com
