Progenity to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. PROG, a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that the company will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference. The presentation will be available on the conference website beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern / 4 a.m. Pacific on January 10, 2022.
A link to the presentation will also be available at the same time in the Investors section of the company's website at progenity.com/presentations.
About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women's health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity's vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.
For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, ICR Westwicke
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886
Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(619) 743-6294
