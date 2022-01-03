Melodity — A Web3 Ecosystem for the Music industry to fully unleash creativity with P2E, L2E, NFTs and Metaverse.

Verona, Italy, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Melodity is taking the music industry one huge step further towards the decentralized creator economy and has started to build Web 3.0 monetization infrastructure to support music artists in completely new ways.
To do so, Melodity is building a premier ecosystem, the "DoEcosystem'', that consists of play-to-earn (P2E), listen-to-earn (L2E) and Metaverse based on a proprietary blockchain that will empower opportunities for music artists, professionals, fans and music lovers. Three of the integrated platforms are DoMeta, DoDuet and DoMart.
DoMeta is an almost completely music oriented metaverse, where users can enjoy their time playing, learning, creating and interacting with each other or participate in live events. It intends to draw the music and gaming community by combining DeFi, blockchain technology and NFTs — as well as a play-to-earn model (P2E) — into one unique package.
DoDuet platform, with a listen-to-earn model, will create an innovative experience like no other. It is in fact a user-friendly contest platform that gamifies Music and provides visibility and an easy-access prize pool for artists. It will reward participants in the contest just by listening to tracks and voting.
DoMart, the NFTs marketplace platform, will provide not only songs distribution, but also a full bunch of possibilities for selling, buying, licensing and managing composite music NFTs.
The ecosystem will always be a place where creativity grows in endless ways. The main goal is to allow music artists to maximize their incomes and visibility by creating and offering them advanced instruments for managing their own art.
Melodity wants to become the benchmark of the music industry in this new era contrasting old dynamics by providing a new home for artists where they can earn up to 90% of the income from their creations. Simple yet strong business models are the company's differentiating characteristics.
"With an ambitious purpose, Melodity is a protocol designed with the idea at heart to give freedom and new means to all music artists so that they can unlock the full potential of their music." — comments CEO Rolen Guzman.
Melodity token
Melodity token (ticker $MELD) is a DeFi token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is the store of value for the environment that acts as a share token and is in the early stages of launch.
The Melodity project was born of the passion of founders in helping to relieve the challenging financial circumstances of independent music artists. As ex amateur musicians, the founders witnessed first-hand how some of their friends struggle to generate income or returns on their art.
For more information:
https://melodity.org
https://t.me/Melodity_Official_Community
https://twitter.com/meloditytoken
Marta Ceriani press -at- melodity.org https://melodity.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.