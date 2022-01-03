Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Sales of Certain Equity Interest in Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") JFIN, a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that the Company has determined to sell 95% equity interest of Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Bweenet"), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC.
On December 29, 2021, Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jiayin Finance"), a wholly consolidated variable interest entity of the Company, entered into a share acquisition framework agreement with Shenzhen Rongxinbao Non-Financial Guarantee Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Rongxinbao"), an independent third-party guarantee company, pursuant to which, Jiayin Finance agreed to transfer 95% equity interest of Shanghai Bweenet to Shenzhen Rongxinbao for an aggregate consideration of RMB93.3 million, subject to certain conditions. The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence. Following the completion of the proposed transaction, Jiayin Finance will not own any equity interest in Shanghai Bweenet.
About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit http://www.jiayinfintech.cn/english/.
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company's ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company's ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company's credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
Jiayin Group
Ms. Shelley Bai
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn
or
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Ally Wang
Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com
In the U.S.:
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.