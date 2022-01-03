 Skip to main content

argenx to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 03, 2022 1:00am   Comments
January 3, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx ((Euronext &amp, NASDAQ:ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only FDA approved neonatal Fc receptor blocker, VYVGART (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn,   Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Kelsey Kirk
KKirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:
Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com


