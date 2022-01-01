Diva releases free documentary to promote period education.

Toronto, ONT, Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off the organizations 20th year anniversary, Diva, maker of the DivaCup, are releasing their award-winning documentary Pandora's Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation. The film from IR Films, a co-production company founded by Media One Creative and Diva, closely examines period poverty and menstrual justice around the world while exposing the critical human rights issue that spans the globe and the barriers, and what role these barriers play, faced by people who menstruate in gender inequality. The groundbreaking film will become available to the public on YOUTUBE today, January 1st, 2022 .

"Our conversations around menstruation have been treated as such a taboo that the urgent needs centered around menstrual equity are silenced" says Carinne Chambers-Saini, Executive Producer of Pandora's Box and CEO of Diva. "Our hope is that this film will be a catalyst for education, activism and progress for menstrual equity in all spaces."

Showcasing a diversity of voices and perspectives fighting to effect change, Pandora's Box follows artists, innovators and forward-thinking activists who spark conversation and battle period poverty in the ‘first world' as well as around the globe. Global perspectives include well-known gender liberation musician and activist Madame Gandhi and trans activist Kenny Jones, as they discuss issues around access to proper period management and the barriers that pervade marginalized communities. These issues include access to menstrual supplies in schools, a gap often left by governments slow to act on a critical issue.

Pandora's Box leaves no area of menstruation – and the taboos attached to it, unexamined. The film has garnered critical acclaim and continues to ignite the conversation about period poverty.

Link to Pandora's Box free on YOUTUBE.

Images and assets available here.

Pandora's Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation is available on all major streaming platforms (Google Play, iTunes, Telus Canada's Optic TV) and will be released on YOUTUBE on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

About IR Films

IR Films is a creative partnership between MediaOne and Diva International Inc. that produces thought-provoking documentaries, rooted in storytelling, on menstrual equity. Established in 2018, IR Films was founded in Canada. Its first project is Pandora's Box, which takes a global view of period poverty.

Carinne Chambers- Saini, CEO and co-founder of Diva, maker of the DivaCup, is available for interview upon request.

