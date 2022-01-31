SD BIOSENSOR Issues Notification of Voluntary Recall of Non-EUA Authorized 'STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test' in the United States

SD Biosensor, Inc., a global in-vitro diagnostics company, is voluntarily recalling its STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test in the United States, due to confirmed reports that the test kits were illegally imported into the United States. This product is not authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for distribution or use in the United States. While there has not been confirmed distribution of these tests directly to consumers to date, SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005964/en/
STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test (Photo: Business Wire)
STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test
The STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test has not been authorized by the U.S. and cannot be legally imported, distributed, or used in the U.S. This product is intended for sale in non-U.S. markets only and is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antigen present in human nasal sample. It provides only an initial screening test result. The result of this test should not be the sole basis for the diagnosis; conﬁrmatory testing is required.
The recall of the STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test shall have no impact on the distribution and use of the FDA Authorized test (COVID-19 At-Home Test) as the authorized test is a different device.
Recommendations for Consumers and Test Users
In the unlikely event that consumers in the United States encounter the ‘STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test,' they are encouraged to discard and avoid any use of the test, as it has not been authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA for use in COVID-19 testing and diagnosis in the United States. Consumers that have used the unauthorized test are strongly encouraged to consider retesting with an FDA authorized or cleared test and to take precautions with regards to results reported.
Any distribution of the ‘STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test' should be reported immediately to SD Biosensor, Inc. and the FDA at the numbers provided below (+82-31-8065-0340 / help.covid19@sdbiosensor.com).
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of either product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/report.htm
Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
Measures to Prevent Further Illegal Importation
SD Biosensor, Inc. considers illegal importation to be a grave matter. In addition to issuing a voluntary recall for the ‘STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test,' SD Biosensor, Inc. has initiated an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States. Distributors or individuals who illegally imported the products initially sold outside the United States will be ordered to stop the illegal activity and initiate an immediate product recall.
SD Biosensor, Inc. is taking appropriate measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests by strengthening contract terms and their enforcement with its distributors. In addition, the company announced publicly that if such illegal importations are discovered in the future, the responsible individuals/distributors will face strict legal action and liabilities for damages.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005964/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.