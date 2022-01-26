Axion BioSystems Welcomes Industry Leader David Ferrick as New CSO

Axion BioSystems, a leading life science tools company, has announced the appointment of David Ferrick as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ferrick joins Axion with over 20 years of experience commercializing life science products into new and emerging markets.
"David's extensive knowledge of the immunology and cancer fields, combined with his experience leading innovative new tools, makes him the ideal choice to champion the Maestro platform," said Tom O'Brien, CEO of Axion BioSystems. "As we continue to expand our position in the immuno-oncology market, his expertise will be invaluable and I'm excited to see where David takes us."
Dr. Ferrick joins Axion BioSystems from Agilent Technologies, where he led New Market Development and Strategy for the Cell Analysis Division. Prior to that, he was CSO for Seahorse Bioscience and has held senior positions in several biotech companies. He has led commercialization efforts for many nascent life science products, including diagnostics and drug-screening programs from target identification to preclinical testing.
Dr. Ferrick began his career as a University of California professor-turned-entrepreneur and is currently a life sciences industry executive focused on drug discovery and diagnostics in the areas of immunology and cancer. He has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications, is an inventor on 20 patents, and has contributed to numerous high profile trade articles and interviews. Dr. Ferrick received his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
"Axion's innovative bioelectronic solutions have changed the way scientists approach the study of neurological disease and I see the same potential for emerging areas such as immuno-oncology and immune-based medicines, which have by need become very cell centric. I'm looking forward to continuing to build on their momentum and growth as I take on this new role," says Dr. Ferrick.
About Axion BioSystems
Axion BioSystems is a leading life science tools company focused on developing and commercializing label-free, bioelectronic assays used to study the function of live cells in vitro for drug discovery and disease modeling. The team at Axion BioSystems is dedicated to continuing the advancement of bioelectronic assay technology that enables the understanding of biological complexity outside of the body. Axion BioSystems is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and also has an office in Shanghai, China. Axion has more than 60 employees across its current locations. www.axionbiosystems.com
