First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2021; Increases Quarterly Dividend 6%

The First Bancshares, Inc. ("FBMS" or "the Company") FBMS, holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights:

On December 3, 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of seven branches from Cadence Bank ("Cadence") which included $40.5 million in loans and $410.2 million in deposits. The Company recorded a bargain purchase gain of $1.3 million related to this acquisition.

Average loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and acquired Cadence loans, increased $17.9 million, or 0.63%, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or 2.5% on an annualized basis.

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2.1%, compared to $16.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. During the quarter, various one-time items contributed to the decrease.

Net interest income, excluding accretion income and PPP fee income increased $0.2 million, or 0.45%, when comparing quarter end December 31, 2021 to quarter end September 30, 2021.

In year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders increased $11.7 million, or 22.2%, from $52.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $64.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In year-over-year comparison, net interest income, excluding accretion income and PPP fee income increased $2.7 million, or 1.8%.

Provision for credit losses totaled a negative $1.1 million for the quarter as compared to $0 for the sequential quarter comparison and $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

On December 14, 2021 the U.S. Department of Treasury informed the Company of their eligibility to receive $175 million of non-dilutive Tier 1 perpetual preferred capital under the Emergency Capital Investment Program.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company converted from a national banking association to a Mississippi state-charted bank and a member bank of the Federal Reserve System.

For information related to the effects of COVID-19, see the investor presentation filed and available under presentations and press releases included in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimating credit losses, effective January 1, 2021.

M. Ray "Hoppy" Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2021 was a very special year for our Company in which we celebrated our 25th anniversary and achieved a number of significant milestones. We produced another record year of performance with net income available to common shareholders increasing 22.2% to $64.2 million.

In December, we closed on our branch acquisition from Cadence which provided approximately $400 million in deposits and 7 branches in the Starkville, Mississippi area. The closing of this transaction along with organic growth pushed our total assets to over $6 billion making us the 5th largest bank headquartered in Mississippi.

In addition to record financial performance, we also completed several strategic initiatives to help support continued growth of our franchise in terms of software platforms, processes and procedures and converting our charter from a national bank to a State Chartered, Federal Reserve member bank. We were notified in the 4th quarter by the U.S. Treasury that our Company was eligible to receive $175 million under the ECIP program to further our mission as a CDFI.

2021 was a great year for our Company and we feel well positioned to continue our strategic plan of building a high performing community bank across the South."

Quarterly Earnings

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2.1%, compared to $16.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company recognized $0.1 million less in PPP loan fee income during the fourth quarter 2021 as compared to the third quarter 2021 and recorded $0.3 million less in accretion of purchase accounting adjustments.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings

Pre-tax, pre-provision Operating earnings decreased $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. One-time charges in salaries and employee benefits related to restricted stock expense, incentive accruals and sold vacation accounted for $1.1 million and charges related to professional services accounted for $0.3 million.

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.0%, compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $0 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.6 million, or $3.5 million net of tax, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings Per Share

For the fourth quarter of 2021, fully diluted earnings per share were $0.75 compared to $0.76 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share operating (non-GAAP) increased $0.11 from $0.65 for fourth quarter of 2020 to $0.76 for fourth quarter of 2021 due to the increase in operating net earnings available to shareholders (non-GAAP) of $2.2 million for the same period.

Fully diluted earnings per share include the purchase by the Company of 165,623 shares during the first quarter of 2021 and 289,302 shares during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Consolidated assets increased $565.5 million to $6.077 billion at December 31, 2021 from $5.512 billion at September 30, 2021. The Cadence branch acquisition contributed $400 million to the increase.

PPP loans at December 31, 2021 were $41.1 million, a decrease of $46.0 million from September 30, 2021, due to loan forgiveness under the PPP program.

Total average loans were $2.957 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $2.984 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $3.154 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $27.1 million, or 0.9%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and a decrease of $196.9 million, or 6.2%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. PPP loans averaged $55.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, $112.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $250.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The acquired Cadence branch loan portfolio averaged $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Excluding the PPP and acquired Cadence loans, average loans increased $17.9 million, or 0.63% as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total average deposits were $4.815 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $4.666 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $4.195 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $149.0 million, or 3.2%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $619.5 million, or 14.8%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. The acquired Cadence branch deposit portfolio averaged $114.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Average deposits increased $149.0 million, or 3.2% as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of which $114.2 million was attributable to the acquired Cadence deposit portfolio.

The Company implemented Deposit Reclassification at the beginning of 2020. This program reclassifies noninterest bearing deposits and NOW deposit balances to money market accounts. This program reduces our reserve balance required at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta which provides additional funds for liquidity and lending. At December 31, 2021, $794.3 million in noninterest deposit balances and $1.032 billion in NOW deposit accounts were reclassified as money market accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $30.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.6 million compared to $28.0 million at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of $11.6 million compared to $42.3 million at December 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loans increased $3.0 million as compared to September 30, 2021 and decreased $5.8 million as compared to December 31, 2020.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.04% at December 31, 2021 and 1.09% at September 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans under the incurred loss model was 1.15% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 0.005% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 0.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses. This adoption resulted in a net $0.4 million increase to the ACL and an unfunded commitment reserve of $0.7 million.

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $15.8 million compared to $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.5 million or 3.0%. Provision for credit losses totaled a negative $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $4.6 million, or $3.5 million net of tax, as compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $39.8 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 0.7% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $40.4 million and $40.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Purchase accounting adjustments decreased $0.8 million for the fourth quarter comparisons. Fourth quarter of 2021 FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.14% which included 7 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.51% for the same quarter in 2020, which included 16 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) decreased 28 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison.

Non-interest income decreased $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease is attributed to a decrease in mortgage income of $1.7 million.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-interest expense was $30.8 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 10.4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Charges related to the acquisition of the Cadence branches and charter conversion accounted for $1.6 million. Charges related to the ongoing operations of the Cadence branches totaled $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Investment securities totaled $1.774 billion, or 29.2% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.050 billion, or 20.4% of total assets at December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the average balance of investment securities increased $543.6 million. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities (non-GAAP) decreased 48 basis points to 1.97% from 2.45% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $10.7 million at December 31, 2021 as compared to a net unrealized gain of $34.6 million at December 31, 2020.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 58 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.04% for the fourth quarter of 2020 to 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points from 0.58% for the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.35% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of all deposits averaged 19 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 39 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $0.3 million to $15.8 million compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $39.8 million as compared to $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million which is attributed to a decrease in accretion of purchase accounting adjustments. FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million to $40.4 million from $40.7 million in sequential-quarter comparison. Fourth quarter 2021 FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.14% included 7 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.25% for the third quarter in 2021, which included 10 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) decreased 8 basis points in sequential quarter comparison primarily due to the excess liquidity associated with the Cadence branch acquisition late in the 4th quarter of 2021.

Investment securities totaled $1.774 billion, or 29.2% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.485 billion, or 27.0% of total assets at September 30, 2021. The average balance of investment securities increased $200.4 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities (non-GAAP) decreased 25 basis points to 1.97% from 2.22% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $10.7 million at December 31, 2021 as compared to a net unrealized gain of $18.2 million at September 30, 2021.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased in sequential-quarter comparison from 3.60% to 3.46%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities decreased 4 basis points from 0.39% for the third quarter of 2021 to 0.35% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of all deposits averaged 19 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 22 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income remained flat in sequential-quarter comparison.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $30.8 million compared to $29.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.7 million, largely attributed to the $1.6 million in acquisition charges and charter conversion expenses.

Year-to-Date Earnings Comparison

In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders increased $11.7 million, or 22.2%, from $52.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $64.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The change in provision expense in the year over year comparison accounted for $19.6 million, net of tax of the change.

The Company recorded bargain purchase and sale of land gains of $8.3 million, net of tax, along with a provision expense of $18.8 million, net of tax, during the year end December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of land of $0.7 million, net of tax, along with a negative provision expense of $0.8 million, net of tax, during the year end December 31, 2021.

Net interest income increased $4.4 million in the year-over-year comparison, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of securities and a reduction in interest expense due to changes in rates.

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million in the year-over-year comparison excluding the gains and grants detailed in the following tables. Interchange fee income increased $2.1 million in the year-over-year comparison.

Non-interest expense was $114.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 an increase of $8.2 million as compared to the same period ended December 31, 2020. An increase of $4.6 million in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $1.7 million in occupancy expense contributed to the increase.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17, a 6% increase over previous quarter, per share to be paid on its common stock on February 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2022.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank ("The First"). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes operating efficiency ratio, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, diluted operating earnings per common share, operating net earnings available to shareholders, fully tax equivalent net interest income, fully tax equivalent net interest margin, core net interest margin, average tax equivalent yield on investment securities, fully tax equivalent average yield on all earning assets, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "positioned" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) changes in economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations; (3) interest rate risk; (4) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19 and related variants; (5) risks related to the Company's recently completed acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; (6) changes in management's plans for the future; (7) credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (9) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (10) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (11) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; and (12) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, liquidity, financial condition, prospects, and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in these forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the depth, dispersion and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, employees, third parties and the Company.

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS DATA Quarter

Ended

12/31/21 Quarter

Ended

9/30/21 Quarter

Ended

6/30/21 Quarter

Ended

3/31/21 Quarter

Ended

12/31/20 Total Interest Income $ 43,885 $ 44,435 $ 43,238 $ 45,187 $ 45,613 Total Interest Expense 4,128 4,407 5,188 5,958 6,147 Net Interest Income 39,757 40,028 38,050 39,229 39,466 FTE net interest income* 40,425 40,673 38,696 39,884 40,119 Provision for credit losses** (1,104) - - - 3,523 Non-interest income 9,593 9,586 8,822 9,472 10,928 Non-interest expense 30,789 29,053 27,452 27,264 27,897 Earnings before income taxes 19,665 20,561 19,420 21,437 18,974 Income tax expense 3,874 4,429 3,820 4,793 3,639 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,791 $ 16,132 $ 15,600 $ 16,644 $ 15,335 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.77 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share 0.75 0.76 0.74 0.79 0.72 Diluted earnings per share, operating* 0.76 0.76 0.74 0.79 0.65 Quarterly dividends per share .16 .15 .14 .13 .12 Book value per common share at end of period 32.17 31.81 31.40 30.64 30.54 Tangible book value per common share at period end* 23.31 23.03 22.57 21.76 21.65 Market price at end of period 38.62 38.78 37.43 36.61 30.88 Shares outstanding at period end 21,019,037 21,019,897 21,020,723 21,018,744 21,115,009 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,020,768 21,020,128 21,018,772 21,009,088 21,308,838 Diluted 21,175,323 21,211,716 21,207,660 21,200,558 21,421,367 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $5,664,336 $5,504,107 $5,458,531 $5,337,264 $5,136,136 Loans and leases 2,956,657 2,983,771 3,042,785 3,097,145 3,153,543 Total deposits 4,814,945 4,665,914 4,629,176 4,410,288 4,195,492 Total common equity 672,121 664,594 647,850 644,923 640,828 Total tangible common equity* 500,639 479,540 461,743 457,775 451,011 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on avg assets (ROA) 1.12% 1.17% 1.14% 1.25% 1.19% Annualized return on avg assets, operating* 1.13% 1.17% 1.14% 1.25% 1.08% Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating* 1.33% 1.49% 1.42% 1.61% 1.62% Annualized return on avg common equity, operating* 9.53% 9.70% 9.63% 10.32% 8.63% Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper* 12.80% 13.44% 13.51% 14.54% 12.27% Average loans to average deposits 61.41% 63.95% 65.73% 70.23% 75.17% FTE Net Interest Margin* 3.14% 3.25% 3.14% 3.34% 3.51% Efficiency Ratio 61.56% 57.81% 57.77% 55.24% 54.65% Efficiency Ratio, operating* 59.91% 56.62% 57.77% 55.24% 56.54% *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures CREDIT QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans** 1.04% 1.09% 1.07% 1.07% 1.15% Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL 5.88% 5.43% 7.30% 7.52% 8.57% Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 1.03% 0.95% 1.22% 1.20% 1.35% Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.03% 0.005% 0.03% 0.47% 0.25% **Beginning January 1, 2021, calculation is based on CECL methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based upon incurred loss methodology

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) BALANCE SHEET Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 919,713 $ 657,296 $ 762,486 $ 813,257 $ 562,554 Securities available-for-sale 1,751,832 1,463,255 1,280,761 1,135,189 1,022,182 Other investments 22,226 22,225 22,225 22,137 27,475 Total investment securities 1,774,058 1,485,480 1,302,986 1,157,326 1,049,657 Loans held for sale 7,678 8,540 6,000 15,119 21,432 Total loans 2,959,553 2,960,919 3,036,732 3,055,093 3,123,678 Allowance for credit losses (30,742) (32,418) (32,457) (32,663) (35,820) Loans, net 2,928,811 2,928,501 3,004,275 3,022,430 3,087,858 Premises and equipment 132,448 123,594 120,667 121,934 123,450 Other Real Estate Owned 2,565 2,580 3,529 5,769 5,802 Goodwill and other intangibles 186,171 184,545 185,597 186,648 187,700 Other assets 125,970 121,348 124,193 120,315 114,307 Total assets $6,077,414 $5,511,884 $5,509,733 $5,442,798 $5,152,760 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Non-interest bearing deposits^ $ 756,118 $ 596,126 $ 682,014 $ 632,485 $ 571,079 Interest-bearing deposits 4,470,666 4,076,415 3,991,898 3,987,812 3,644,201 Total deposits 5,226,784 4,672,541 4,673,912 4,620,297 4,215,280 Borrowings - - - 4,466 114,647 Subordinated debentures 144,726 144,650 144,611 144,572 144,592 Other liabilities 29,732 26,010 31,158 29,514 33,426 Total liabilities 5,401,242 4,843,201 4,849,681 4,798,849 4,507,945 Total shareholders' equity 676,172 668,683 660,052 643,949 644,815 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,077,414 $5,511,884 $5,509,733 $5,442,798 $5,152,760 ^Reclassified $794,263 to interest-bearing deposits for Dec 31, 2021

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Three Months Ended 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 36,035 $ 36,374 $ 36,283 $ 38,587 $ 38,472 Investment securities 7,032 6,938 5,925 5,526 5,606 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 800 1,106 992 1,026 1,494 Other interest income 18 17 38 48 41 Total interest income 43,885 44,435 43,238 45,187 45,613 Interest Expense: Deposits 2,371 2,649 3,375 3,910 4,262 Borrowings - - 52 288 260 Subordinated debentures 1,818 1,819 1,821 1,821 1,823 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments (61) (61) (60) (61) (198) Total interest expense 4,128 4,407 5,188 5,958 6,147 Net interest income 39,757 40,028 38,050 39,229 39,466 Provision for credit losses (1,104) - - - 3,523 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,861 40,028 38,050 39,229 35,943 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,901 1,846 1,756 1,761 1,925 Mortgage Income 1,556 1,732 2,372 3,162 3,270 Interchange Fee Income 3,029 2,744 3,145 2,644 2,562 Gain on securities, net 36 11 77 20 3 Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant - 1,826 - - 968 Bargain Purchase Gain and (Loss) on Sale of Land 1,300 (397) - - 812 Other charges and fees 1,771 1,824 1,472 1,885 1,388 Total non-interest income 9,593 9,586 8,822 9,472 10,928 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,519 16,246 16,036 16,054 16,642 Occupancy expense 3,948 3,922 3,813 3,879 3,890 FDIC/OCC premiums 550 532 499 494 520 Marketing 113 78 39 160 71 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 982 1,052 1,052 1,052 1,052 Other professional services 1,282 934 1,049 934 764 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,602 5 - - 41 Other non-interest expense 4,793 6,284 4,964 4,691 4,917 Total Non-interest expense 30,789 29,053 27,452 27,264 27,897 Earnings before income taxes 19,665 20,561 19,420 21,437 18,974 Income tax expense 3,874 4,429 3,820 4,793 3,639 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,791 $ 16,132 $ 15,600 $ 16,644 $ 15,335 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.65 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Year to Date 2021 2020 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 147,279 $ 151,290 Investment securities 25,420 21,406 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 3,924 6,273 Other interest income 122 379 Total interest income 176,745 179,348 Interest Expense: Deposits 12,304 21,373 Borrowings 340 1,666 Subordinated debentures 7,279 5,390 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (242) (1,765) Total interest expense 19,681 26,664 Net interest income 157,064 152,684 Provision for credit losses (1,104) 25,151 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 158,168 127,533 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,264 7,216 Mortgage Income 8,823 10,446 Interchange Fee Income 11,562 9,433 Gain (loss) on securities, net 143 281 Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant 1,826 968 Bargain Purchase Gain and Gain/(loss) on Sale of Land 903 8,455 Other charges and fees 6,952 5,077 Total non-interest income 37,473 41,876 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 65,856 61,230 Occupancy expense 15,562 13,833 FDIC/OCC premiums 2,074 1,351 Marketing 391 333 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 4,137 4,093 Other professional services 4,198 3,613 Acquisition & charter conversion charges 1,607 3,315 Other non-interest expense 20,734 18,573 Total Non-interest expense 114,559 106,341 Earnings before income taxes 81,082 63,068 Income tax expense 16,915 10,563 Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,167 $ 52,505 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.03 $ 2.52 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 3.04 $ 2.21 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) COMPOSITION OF LOANS Dec 31,

2021 Percent

of Total Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Percent

of Total Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 375,379 12.6% $ 426,342 $ 485,134 $ 532,122 $ 561,342 17.8% Real estate – construction 364,075 12.3% 361,732 341,864 304,457 301,283 9.6% Real estate – commercial 1,242,529 41.8% 1,206,267 1,215,103 1,217,505 1,214,602 38.6% Real estate – residential 916,179 30.9% 910,618 935,827 944,032 987,313 31.4% Lease Financing Receivable 2,556 0.1% 2,889 3,291 3,382 2,733 0.1% Obligations of States & subdivisions 16,765 0.6% 15,790 16,489 14,996 15,369 0.5% Consumer 42,070 1.4% 37,281 39,024 38,599 41,036 1.3% Loans held for sale 7,678 0.3% 8,540 6,000 15,119 21,432 0.7% Total loans $2,967,231 100% $2,969,459 $3,042,732 $3,070,212 $3,145,110 100% COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31,

2021 Percent

of Total Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Percent

of Total Non-interest bearing^ $ 756,118 14.5% $596,126 $682,014 $ 632,485 $ 571,079 13.5% NOW and other^ 739,153 14.1% 670,888 704,034 702,766 664,626 15.8% Money Market/Savings^ 3,146,904 60.2% 2,896,140 2,758,957 2,734,873 2,398,525 56.9% Time Deposits of less than $250,000 445,879 8.5% 390,289 404,437 419,556 439,101 10.4% Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 138,730 2.7% 119,098 124,470 130,617 141,948 3.4% Total Deposits $5,226,784 100% $4,672,541 $4,673,912 $4,620,297 $4,215,280 100% Deposits Without Reclassification^ Dec 31,

2021 Percent

of Total Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Percent

of Total Non-interest bearing $1,550,381 29.6% $1,424,208 $1,393,724 $1,328,239 $1,185,980 28.1% NOW and other 1,771,510 33.9% 1,524,935 1,541,915 1,562,119 1,347,778 32.0% Money Market/Savings 1,320,284 25.3% 1,214,011 1,209,366 1,179,749 1,100,473 26.1% Time Deposits of less than $250,000 445,879 8.5% 390,289 404,437 419,556 439,101 10.4% Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 138,730 2.7% 119,098 124,470 130,617 141,948 3.4% Total Deposits $5,226,784 100% $4,672,541 $4,673,912 $4,620,297 $4,215,280 100% ASSET QUALITY DATA Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 28,013 $ 25,012 $ 27,625 $ 29,981 $ 33,774 Loans past due 90 days and over 45 456 5,834 1,079 2,692 Total nonperforming loans 28,058 25,468 33,459 31,060 36,466 Other real estate owned 2,565 2,580 3,529 5,769 5,802 Total nonperforming assets $ 30,623 $28,048 $36,988 $36,829 $ 42,268 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50% 0.51% 0.67% 0.68% 0.82% Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 1.03% 0.95% 1.22% 1.20% 1.35% ACL to nonperforming loans 109.57% 127.29% 97.01% 105.16% 98.23% ACL to total loans 1.04% 1.09% 1.07% 1.07% 1.15% Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 220 $ 39 $ 207 $ 3,553 $ 1,959 Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans 0.03% 0.005% 0.03% 0.47% 0.25% ^Reclassified $794,263 to interest-bearing deposits for Dec 31, 2021

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Analysis December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Taxable securities $ 1,166,432 $ 5,059 1.73% $ 986,325 $ 5,033 2.04% $ 853,180 $ 4,017 1.88% $ 699,585 $ 3,591 2.05% $ 659,243 $ 3,678 2.23% Tax-exempt securities 397,906 2,641 2.65% 377,610 2,550 2.70% 367,074 2,554 2.78% 367,322 2,590 2.82% 361,529 2,581 2.86% Total investment securities 1,564,338 7,700 1.97% 1,363,935 7,583 2.22% 1,220,254 6,571 2.15% 1,066,907 6,181 2.32% 1,020,772 6,259 2.45% in other banks 634,541 18 0.01% 657,387 17 0.01% 661,069 38 0.02% 614,283 48 0.03% 404,069 41 0.04% Loans 2,956,657 36,835 4.98% 2,983,771 37,480 5.02% 3,042,785 37,275 4.90% 3,097,145 39,613 5.12% 3,153,543 39,966 5.07% Total Interest earning assets 5,155,536 44,553 3.46% 5,005,093 45,080 3.60% 4,924,108 43,884 3.56% 4,778,335 45,842 3.84% 4,578,384 46,266 4.04% Other assets 508,800 506,134 534,423 558,929 557,752 Total assets $ 5,664,336 $ 5,511,227 $ 5,458,531 $ 5,337,264 $ 5,136,136 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 4,537,958 $ 2,310 0.20% $ 4,422,690 $ 2,588 0.23% $ 4,374,372 $ 3,315 0.30% $ 4,172,326 $ 3,849 0.37% $ 3,971,379 $ 4,064 0.41% Borrowed Funds - - 0.00% 206 - 0.00% 3,355 52 6.20% 100,143 288 1.15% 115,430 260 0.90% Subordinated debentures 144,684 1,818 5.03% 144,630 1,819 5.03% 144,591 1,821 5.04% 144,590 1,821 5.04% 144,676 1,823 5.04% Total interest bearing liabilities 4,682,642 4,128 0.35% 4,567,526 4,407 0.39% 4,522,318 5,188 0.46% 4,417,059 5,958 0.54% 4,213,485 6,147 0.58% Other liabilities 309,573 279,107 288,363 275,282 263,823 Shareholders' equity 672,121 664,594 647,850 644,923 640,828 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,664,336 $ 5,511,227 $ 5,458,531 $ 5,337,264 $ 5,136,136 Net interest income (FTE)* $ 40,425 3.10% $ 40,673 3.22% $ 38,696 3.11% $ 39,884 3.30% $ 40,119 3.46% Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.14% 3.25% 3.14% 3.34% 3.51% Core net interest margin* 3.07% 3.15% 3.05% 3.25% 3.35% *See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Per Common Share Data Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Book value per common share $ 32.17 $ 31.81 $ 31.40 $ 30.64 $ 30.54 Effect of intangible assets per share 8.86 8.78 8.83 8.88 8.89 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.31 $ 23.03 $ 22.57 $ 21.76 $ 21.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.72 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.07 - - - 0.01 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02) - - - - Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (0.06) 0.02 - - (0.04) Tax on loss on sale of fixed assets 0.02 - - - - Effect of Treasury awards - (0.09) - - (0.05) Tax on Treasury awards - .02 - - 0.01 Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards - .07 - - - Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards - (0.02) - - - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.65 Year to Date 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.03 $ 2.52 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.08 0.16 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02) (0.03) Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (0.04) (0.42) Tax on loss on sale of fixed assets 0.01 0.01 Effect of Treasury awards (0.09) (0.04) Tax on Treasury awards 0.02 0.01 Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards 0.07 - Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards (0.02) - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 3.04 $ 2.21 Year to Date 2021 2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,167 $ 52,505 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,607 3,314 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (406) (753) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (903) (8,455) Tax on loss on sale of fixed assets 229 157 Treasury awards (1,826) (968) Tax on Treasury awards 462 245 Contributions related to Treasury awards 1,400 - Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards (354) - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating $ 64,376 $ 46,045

Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Total average assets A $5,664,336 $5,504,107 $5,458,531 $5,337,264 $5,136,136 Total average earning assets B 5,155,536 $5,005,093 $4,924,108 $4,778,335 $4,578,384 Common Equity C $ 672,121 $ 664,594 $ 647,850 $ 644,923 $ 640,828 Less intangible assets 171,482 185,054 186,107 187,148 189,817 Total Tangible common equity D $ 500,639 $ 479,540 $ 461,743 $ 457,775 $ 451,011 Three Months Ended Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Net interest income E $ 39,757 $ 40,028 $ 38,050 $ 39,229 $ 39,466 Tax-exempt investment income (1,973) (1,905) (1,908) (1,935) (1,928) Taxable investment income 2,641 2,550 2,554 2,590 2,581 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent F $ 40,425 $ 40,673 $ 38,696 $ 39,884 $ 40,119 Annualized Net Interest Margin E/B 3.08% 3.20% 3.09% 3.28% 3.45% Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent F/B 3.14% 3.25% 3.14% 3.34% 3.51% Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent Total Interest Income $ 43,885 $ 44,435 $ 43,238 $ 45,187 $ 45,613 Tax-exempt investment income (1,973) (1,905) (1,908) (1,935) (1,928) Taxable investment income 2,641 2,550 2,554 2,590 2,581 Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent G $ 44,553 $ 45,080 $ 43,884 $ 45,842 $ 46,266 Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent G/B 3.46% 3.60% 3.56% 3.84% 4.04% Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent Interest Income Investment Securities $ 7,032 $ 6,938 $ 5,925 $ 5,526 $ 5,606 Tax-exempt investment income (1,973) (1,905) (1,908) (1,935) (1,928) Taxable investment Income 2,641 2,550 2,554 2,590 2,581 Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H $ 7,700 $ 7,583 $ 6,571 $ 6,181 $ 6,259 Average Investment Securities I $ 1,564,338 $ 1,364,431 $1,220,254 $ 1,066,907 $ 1,020,772 Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H/I 1.97% 2.22% 2.15% 2.32% 2.45% Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Net interest income (FTE) $ 40,425 $ 40,673 $ 38,696 $ 39,884 $ 40,119 Less purchase accounting adjustments 861 1,167 1,052 1,026 1,692 Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj J $ 39,564 $ 39,506 $ 37,644 $ 38,858 $ 38,427 Total average earning assets $5,155,536 $5,005,093 $4,924,108 $4,778,335 $4,578,384 Add average balance of loan valuation discount 4,353 5,252 6,373 8,480 9,808 Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount K $5,159,889 $5,010,345 $4,930,481 $4,786,815 $4,588,192 Core net interest margin J/K 3.07% 3.15% 3.05% 3.25% 3.35%

Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Operating Expense Total non-interest expense $ 30,789 $ 29,053 $ 27,452 $ 27,264 $ 27,897 Pre-tax non-operating expenses (1,602) (1,405) - - (41) Adjusted Operating Expense L $ 29,187 $ 27,648 $ 27,452 $ 27,264 $ 27,856 Operating Revenue Net interest income, FTE $ 40,425 $ 40,673 $ 38,696 $ 39,884 $ 40,119 Total non-interest income 9,593 9,586 8,822 9,472 10,928 Pre-tax non-operating items (1,300) (1,429) - - (1,780 Adjusted Operating Revenue M $ 48,718 $ 48,830 $ 47,518 $ 49,356 $ 49,267 Efficiency Ratio, operating L/M 59.91% 56.62% 57.77.% 55.24% 56.54% Three Months Ended Return Ratios Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Net income available to common shareholders N $ 15,791 $ 16,132 $ 15,600 $ 16,644 $ 15,335 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,602 5 - - 41 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (405) (1) - - (10) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (1,300) 397 - - (812) Tax on loss on sale of fixed assets 329 (100) - - - Treasury awards - (1,826) - - (968) Tax on Treasury awards - 462 - - 245 Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - 1,400 - - - Tax on charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - (354) - - - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating O $ 16,017 $ 16,115 $ 15,600 $ 16,644 $ 13,831 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Earnings before income taxes P $ 19,665 $ 20,561 $ 19,420 $ 21,437 $ 18,974 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,602 5 - - 41 Provision for loan losses (1,104) - - - 3,523 Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (1,300) 397 - - - Treasury Awards and Gains - (1,826) - - (1,780) Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - 1,400 - - - Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Q $ 18,863 $ 20,537 $ 19,420 $ 21,437 $ 20,758 Annualized return on avg assets N/A 1.12% 1.17% 1.14% 1.25% 1.19% Annualized return on avg assets, oper O/A 1.13% 1.17% 1.14% 1.25% 1.08% Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper Q/A 1.33% 1.49% 1.42% 1.61% 1.62% Annualized return on avg common equity, oper O/C 9.53% 9.70% 9.63% 10.32% 8.63% Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating O/D 12.80% 13.44% 13.51% 14.54% 12.27% Mortgage Department Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses $ 97 $ 92 $ 113 $ 140 $ 133 Loan fee income 1,556 1,732 2,372 3,162 3,270 Salaries and employee benefits (1,171) (995) (1,165) (1,512) (1,329) Other non-interest expense (125) (131) (131) (126) (105) Earnings before income taxes $ 357 $ 698 $ 1,189 $ 1,664 $ 1,969

