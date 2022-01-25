Toshiba's Newly Launched 1200V and 1700V Silicon Carbide MOSFET Modules Will Contribute to Smaller, More Efficient Industrial Equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched two silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET Dual Modules: "MG600Q2YMS3," with a voltage rating of 1200V and drain current rating of 600A; and "MG400V2YMS3," with a voltage rating of 1700V and drain current rating of 400A. The first Toshiba products with these voltage ratings, they join the previously released MG800FXF2YMS3 in a lineup of 1200V, 1700V and 3300V devices.

The new modules have mounting compatibility with widely used silicon (Si) IGBT modules. Their low energy loss characteristics meet needs for higher efficiency and size reductions in industrial equipment, such as converters and inverters for railway vehicles, and renewable energy power generation systems.

Applications

Inverters and converters for railway vehicles

Renewable energy power generation systems

Motor control equipment

High frequency DC-DC converter

Features

Mounting compatible with Si IGBT modules

Lower loss than Si IGBT modules

MG600Q2YMS3

V DS(on)sense =0.9V (typ.) @I D =600A, T ch =25°C

E on =25mJ (typ.), E off =28mJ (typ.) @V DS =600V, I D =600A, T ch =150°C

MG400V2YMS3

V DS(on)sense =0.8V (typ.) @I D =400A, T ch =25°C

E on =28mJ (typ.), E off =27mJ (typ.) @V DS =900V, I D =400A, T ch =150°C

Built-in NTC Thermistor

Main Specifications

(unless otherwise specified, @T c =25°C) Part number MG600Q2YMS3 MG400V2YMS3 Package 2-153A1A Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 1200 1700 Gate-source voltage V GSS (V) +25/-10 +25/-10 Drain current (DC) I D (A) 600 400 Drain current (pulsed) I DP (A) 1200 800 Channel temperature T ch (°C) 150 150 Isolation voltage V isol (Vrms) 4000 4000 Electrical characteristics Drain-source on-voltage (sense) V DS(on)sense typ. (V) @V GS =+20V, T ch ＝25°C 0.9 @I D ＝600A 0.8 @I D ＝400A Source-drain on-voltage (sense) V SD(on)sense typ. (V) @V GS =+20V, T ch ＝25°C 0.8 @I S ＝600A 0.8 @I S ＝400A Source-drain off-voltage (sense) V SD(off)sense typ. (V) @V GS =-6V, T ch ＝25°C 1.6 @I S ＝600A 1.6 @I S ＝400A Turn-on switching loss E on typ. (mJ) E on typ. (mJ) @T ch =150°C 25 @ V DS =600V, I D =600A 28 @V DS =900V, I D =400A Turn-off switching loss E off typ. (mJ) E off typ. (mJ) @T ch =150°C 28 @ V DS =600V, I D =600A 27 @V DS =900V, I D =400A Thermistor characteristics Rated NTC resistance R typ. (kΩ) 5.0 5.0 NTC B value B typ. (K) ＠T NTC =25 - 150°C 3375 3375

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

