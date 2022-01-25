CMTA Announces Acquisition of ACTS 29 to Expand High-Performance Engineering Services

CMTA and Therma Holdings announced today they have acquired the assets of ACTS 29 Consulting in Dallas, TX. This acquisition benefits each company by increasing their geographic reach, engineering capacity, and ability to provide high-performance design and energy-efficient solutions to their clients. CMTA and Therma Holdings play critical roles in reducing energy consumption within the built environment and look forward to bringing CMTA's brand of high-performance engineering to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

CMTA joined Therma Holdings LLC, in 2021 to help create the leading end-to-end provider of energy and sustainability solutions and services for high-performance buildings with a focus on reducing energy consumption within the built environment across the United States. ACTS 29 will join the platform as part of CMTA to expand services in Texas.

With the acquisition of ACTS 29, CMTA will have over 580 engineering professionals focused on high-performance facility and infrastructure design. CMTA delivers energy savings through both traditional and performance contracts in the healthcare, education, commercial, and local, state, and federal government markets.

"I am excited to welcome ACTS 29 to the CMTA team. As a group the ACTS 29 staff are a great fit for CMTA's culture and values. With their help we are looking forward to expanding our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and bringing more of CMTA's brand of high performance design and innovation to the area." – Jimmy Benson, President, CMTA

"We are thrilled to join the CMTA team, which holds the same values of putting the team first, open-mindedness, and continual improvement! Being part of a nationally recognized engineering firm will allow us to continue to provide excellence to our communities and valued customers. As we grow CMTA in Dallas, we will continue to provide high-quality service and positive collaborative culture that promotes innovation and growth. I am so proud of our team and know that we will do great things as we go forward." - Tony Roe, Principal, ACTS 29.

About CMTA

CMTA specializes in creating and maintaining high-performing facilities and energy systems by providing energy solutions, energy consulting and engineering, and performance contracting services. CMTA is recognized as a leader in sustainable facility design and energy efficiency retrofits, often providing performance contracting and consulting engineering services together as part of larger multi-disciplinary comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit www.cmta.com.

About Therma Holdings

Therma Holdings is a leading mechanical, electrical, plumbing, controls, and energy services company focused on designing, engineering, building, and servicing complex systems in high-performance buildings. Additionally, Therma Holdings offers environmental, social, and governance consulting and advisory services focused on designing and implementing solutions tailored toward improving sustainability and energy efficiency. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Therma Holdings has additional offices throughout the US. For more information, please visit www.thermaholdings.com.

